VDM in a new video has resumed calling out gospel singer Mercy Chinwo amid her ongoing drama with her former label boss Eezee Tee

The social media critic shared what happened on his YouTube page barely 24 hours after his initial video where he expressed disappointment in Mercy Chinwo

Following YouTube's action over the video, VDM vowed to release more evidence against Mercy Chinwo

Nigerians are in for more drama as Martins Otse aka Verydarkman has resumed calling out gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Recall that VDM made headlines after wading into the gospel singer's issues with her former record label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu aka Eezee T.

VDM vows to drop more evidence against Mercy Chinwo.

Source: Instagram

VDM had in a viral video on social media expressed disappointment in Mercy Chinwo, stating that he had investigated the matter thoroughly.

VDM shares what happened to his YouTube channel

The critic in a new video revealed his video about Mercy Chinwo was removed from his channel barely 24 hours after he called her out.

VDM, who revealed he was the only one who could access the video on his channel, claimed someone connected was behind YouTube's action against the video, in a bid to hide the evidence.

Despite YouTube's action, VDM refused to back down as he vowed to share more evidence against Mercy.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption:

"Barely 24hrs of my post see what they have gone to do,this is the same person that said they have bloggers I have God,counter me with your own evidence or just say I dey li3……too much oooo excess love oooo🎵🎵🎵 Jesus you love me too much ooooo."

Watch VDM's video as he continues to call out Mercy Chinwo below:

Reactions trail VDM's new video

Read the comments below:

powerchibueze said:

"But why would VDM enter a case he knows nothing about. That might take his YouTube down and other social media account if he does trespass again."

KDTrader1999 reacted:

"Nah God remove am."

NonsoPromi99238 commented:

"Please let’s keep sharing this videos VDM u are doing great."

christopherjiy2 said:

"Things they happen oooo."

EeZee T shares Mercy Chinwo's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that EeZee T fired back at the gospel singer for claiming he had bullied her.

Mercy Chinwo had alleged that Eezee T threatened to destroy her and did not want her to collaborate with Nathaniel Bassey.

EeZee T alleged that Mercy Chinwo was an actress and counter-alleged that she refused an audit of her accounts.

