EeZee Conceptz record label boss, EeZee T, has opened up on why he doesn't mind reconciling with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo

Both of them have been involved in a messy drama and have accused each other of planning to destroy their brand

However, investment coach, Dr Stephen Akintayo, intervened in their drama and shared how both parties could reach a resolution

The founder of EeZee Conceptz, Ezekiel ThankGod, Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee T, has shared his desire to settle with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo-Blessed after they dragged themselves online over an alleged breach of contract.

He said he explored many means to seek mediation and resolution and would not stop. He desires that the issue be resolved within the premise or the platform of unbiased professionals who should look into the truth and open all the books involved.

EeZee T shares plans to reconcile with Mercy Chinwo. Image credit: @mercychinwo, @eezeetee1

EeZee T noted that if he and the Excess Love hitmaker would settle after the war, why don't they just settle instead of taking themselves online. In an Instagram video, the record label boss said he honoured the invite of an influential investment coach, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, to see how the issue can be resolved.

Dr. Akintayo to reconcile EeZee T, Mercy Chinwo

Dr Akintayo is the Chairman of Gtext Holdings and a member of the Forbes Business Council. He said that the drama between Mercy Chinwo and EeZee T could be a lesson for other record labels and gospel ministers to prevent in the future.

He asked Mercy to join the meeting later with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa. Lawyers who understand copyright will also be invited. Thereafter, there will be a meeting with auditors to hear Mercy Chinwo and EeZee T's side of their stories.

Speaking further about the issue between the aggrieved people, Akintayo advised EeZee T not to respond to any drama post online in the next 30 days. As a Christian, Akintayo wanted love and mercy to prevail in the drama.

Reactions to EeZeeT's 'reconciliation' with Mercy Chinwo

Check out some of the reactions as EeZee T is set to reconcile with Mercy Chinwo below:

@empressincrease commented:

"He knows it will be easy for him to manipulate things settling out of court. I honestly feel like they should allow the EFCC to continue with this case. My heart goes out to Mercy. She will come out of this strong in the name of the Lord Jesus."

@regioge11 said:

"Reconcile but Mercy should not work with him anymore."

@pelumju reacted:

"What's with the dark shades indoors? Does he have some eye issues?"

@chyn_nwa said:

"Ask him if he change the dates with black pen?"

@dearestisrael commented:

"Maturity is missing

@juliet_signature reacted:

"You suddenly want a reconciliation after Mercy Chinwo spoke up, and it’s taking a huge toll on you, says it all."

EeZee T shares Mercy Chinwo's alleged plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EeZee had fired back at Mercy Chinwo for accusing him of bullying her

Mercy had claimed that EeZee T threatened to destroy her and did not want her to collaborate with her colleague Nathaniel Bassey.

EeZee T alleged that Mercy Chinwo was an actress and had refused to bring her accounts for audit.

