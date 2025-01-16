Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has called the arrest of her manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu

According to a recent report, the gospel singer claimed that her manager was earning royalties from her digital platforms and events without her knowledge.

During the court hearing, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, representing the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission), revealed plans to make Ezekiel pay for his alleged offence

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has accused her manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, of taking $345,000 (approximately N540m) in royalties from her online platforms and concerts.

The gospel singer claimed that Onyedikachukwu obtained the money without proper disclosure and neglected to pay her fair portion.

This accusation prompted Justice Alexander Owoeye to approve the order in response to the EFCC's plea to arrest the manager and force his appearance in court to answer criminal charges.

Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, representing the EFCC, informed the court that the motion was filed under Section 35(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 of the 2015 Administration of Criminal Justice Act. The application sought to secure the manager's appearance in court regarding claims of financial misconduct.

Buhari further indicated that if the manager could not be discovered for arrest, the EFCC would issue a public summons declaring him sought.

According to Vanguard, the court granted the application and deferred the matter until January 24, when the manager will be arraigned.

In the affidavit supporting the application, EFCC investigator Michael Idoko stated that the commission received a petition from Mercy Chinwo, who accused her manager of diverting $345,000 in royalties.

The singer claimed that Onyedikachukwu had received royalties from her digital platforms and events without adequate declaration, diverted the monies, and failed to remit her fair portion.

The EFCC noted that its efforts to arrest the manager had failed, necessitating the request for an arrest warrant. The court proceedings will continue with the arraignment scheduled for January 24.

In a previous report, the lyrical evangelist and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, made people of the Rumudara village in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, happy with a heartfelt act of kindness.

On December 30, 2024, the couple, through the Mercy Is Blessed Foundation, expanded their kindness by donating vital things to improve the lives of community people.

The organisation, which serves as an outreach arm for Mercy Chinwo's Grace and Truth Nation (GNT) Music Label, delivered bags of rice, garri, tomato paste cartons, and yam tubers.

The campaign also included financial presents and clothing supplies to ensure the elderly, single moms and low-income citizens had a joyous holiday season.

In an online video, Mercy Chinwo emphasised the importance of sharing love and compassion through actions and showing people they are valued.

