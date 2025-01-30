Gospel singer Testimony Jaga has joined his colleague Mercy Chinwo to call out EeZee Conceptz record label boss Ezekiel ThankGod

In a video, Testimony said that EeZee T has refused to allow the issue with Mercy Chinwo die down because he doesn't listen to anyone

He recalled that he was Frank Edward's former manager and no one has said any good thing about him, hence he advised him on what to do

Gospel singer Salau Olayiwola, aka Testimony Jaga, has shared his take on the ongoing drama between Mercy Chinwo-Blessed and her former record label boss Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as EeZee T.

According to Jaga, EeZee T needs to repent from his ways, if not, he will suffer. He recalled how some pastors have advised him to let go of his case with the Excess Love hitmaker and he refused.

Mercy Chinwo: Testimony Jaga accuses EeZee T of turning ministry to business. Image credit: @eezeetee1, @testimony_jaga, and @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Jaga added that when EeZee was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara state, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered that the money that the record label boss declared was less than what belonged to Mercy. It took the intervention of external auditors to allegedly get the actual amount.

Testimony Jaga warns EeZee T

The gospel singer said that EeZee T was disgracing the body of Christ with his behaviour and no one has any good thing to say about him. He recalled that he was the former manager of gospel singer Frank Edward. However, his action has made many people not to speak for him.

In his Instagram video, Testimony said that EeZee T has turned the gospel music ministry to business and he was allegedly blackmailing the artistes under his record label with his behaviour.

Jaga claimed that EeZee used to charge gospel singers whenever they want to collaborate with his artistes. Besides, he does the same thing to churches and that is why pastors did not defend him publicly.

He also encouraged Mercy Chinwo and noted that EeZee T cannot stop the grace of God upon her life.

Reactions as Testimony Jaga calls out EeZee

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Testimony Jaga calls out EeZee T over his drama with Mercy Chinwo below:

@ay0dejiay0 commented:

"Let God be the judge of everyone and no be everything person dey put mouth. There’s no difference between all of you."

@cargadgets22 reacted:

"Brother mi, that guy cannot repent he is too proud."

@_iremide_official stated:

"Werey say person dey sing for Jesus. So, because she dey sing for Jesus make she leave her entitlement to enrich you and your family pocket while she go broke. Very very !rr!tating Guy."

@nwannepraiz commented:

"You talk too much and most times off point. You’re already taking sides and speaking ill of a situation you know nothing about. REST."

@iampiuso reacted:

"Jaga, I was quiet but with all I've heard is so sad."

EeZee shares Mercy Chinwo's alleged plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EeZee T had fired back at Mercy Chinwo for accusing him of bullying her.

Mercy had claimed that EeZee T threatened to destroy her and did not want her to collaborate with her colleague Nathaniel Bassey.

EeZee T alleged that Mercy Chinwo was an actress and had refused to bring her accounts for audit, as well as other accusations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng