EeZee T, the owner of EeZee Conceptz record label, has fired back at gospel singer Mercy Chinwo for accusing him of bullying her

Mercy had claimed that EeZee T threatened to destroy her and does not want her to collaborate with her senior colleague Nathaniel Bassey

EeZee T alleged that Mercy Chinwo is an actress and has refused to bring her accounts for audit, among other accusations

EeZee Conteptz label boss Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee T, has reacted to Mercy Chinwo-Blessed's claim that he took her to court. He said that it was Mercy instead who took him to court in 2023.

He added that his bank account was frozen during that period and he cannot use his hands to destroy the artistes he made. According to EeZee T, it was Mercy who threatened to destroy him and his record label.

Mercy's former record label boss also addressed the issue of royalties and claimed that money is behind his fight with the Excess Love hitmaker. He said that Pastor Mercy Ezekiel of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) and a member of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, and Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), among other pastors, have intervened in their issue but peace has not been achieved.

EeZee T drags Mercy Chinwo

EeZee T added that Mercy is an actress who loves to play around with her voice. Hence, it was easy for her to become emotional while sharing her story online.

Speaking about the allegation that he dislikes Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, Jerry Eze, he said that Mercy should follow due process if she wants to collaborate with them.

He further said that some gospel artistes claim that they want to sing for God but they are after the money. EeZee T also addressed the issue of him not allowing Mercy to minister at an event, claiming she was ill. He said that it was what the Wonder crooner told him during that period. Hence, it was not his fault he communicated the same message to the church that invited her.

EeZee T accuses Mercy Chinwo of insincerity

According to EeZee T, Mercy used to attend shows without the knowledge of her former record label. He also said that for a peaceful resolution to be achieved, both parties should bring their accounts for auditing.

The record label boss also said that this issue with Mercy Chinwo caused him to be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and locked up for nine days. He added that the singer has threatened him and was on a mission to assassinate his name.

EeZee T replies Mercy Chinwo' allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo’s former music boss, Eezee Conceptz, has responded to her recent outburst.

Recall that the musician in a recent video accused Eezee of taking her to court first and also stopped her from working with top Christian personalities.

Eezee, in a lengthy letter, spilled more about his contract with the lyrical evangelist and how she reportedly used EFCC against him.

