Social critic Verydarkman has weighed into the drama between Mercy Chinwo and her former record label EeZee Conceptz

VDM shared his observations about the gospel singer and described her as manipulative and deceitful

He also expressed dissatisfaction that Mercy Chinwo mentioned Pastor Jerry Eze and Nathaniel Bassey in her video

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared his thoughts about the drama between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo-Blessed and Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee T, the boss of her former record label EeZee Conceptz

VDM said that after he watched Mercy Chinwo's side of the story, he concluded that she was telling lies and using emotional blackmail on the issue.

VDM accuses Mercy Chinwo of emotional blackmail against EeZee T. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @mercychinwo, @eezeetee1

Source: Instagram

According to the media personality, he has been in church for 10 years, understands many gospel singers, and knows their songs.

He claimed Mercy Chinwo's video was cut and joined about 15 times, adding that she was not being sincere.

VDM tackles Mercy Chinwo over drama with EeZee

VDM said that from his assessment of their drama, Mercy Chinwo and EeZee T were fighting over her catalog. He noted that her former record label couldn't give it to her because it was their property. Besides, that was how it was done globally.

Speaking about Mercy's claim that EeZee T forged their contract document, Verydarkman claimed it was a lie. He alleged that a correction was made on the document and believed that both parties were present when it was done.

VDM drags Mercy Chinwo over EeZee's drama

Mercy had claimed that EeZee T paid some bloggers to report that her child Charis looks like gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey. VDM asked the Excess Love hitmaker if she had proof of her claim.

He wondered why she did not speak up when the issue was trending and waited till the drama between her and EeZee T became public.

He also asked Mercy Chinwo why she had to mention the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), Pastor Jerry Eze, in her video.

In his video, VDM said that the mother of one knows that Eze has a large following. Hence, if she says that EeZee T hates Eze, Eze's followers will support her against the record label boss.

EeZee T shares Mercy Chinwo's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EeZee T fired back at Mercy Chinwo for accusing him of bullying her.

Mercy had claimed that EeZee T threatened to destroy her and did not want her to collaborate with Nathaniel Bassey.

EeZee T alleged that Mercy Chinwo was an actress and had refused to bring her accounts for audit, as well as other accusations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng