Nigerian singer Portable has opened up about how he ensures his women stay with him for a long time

In a video posted online, the Zazu crooner admitted that he spiritually ties down the women he is interested in

Portable’s disclosure about his love life went viral on social media and it raised mixed feelings among Nigerians

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has said that he spiritually ties down his women.

It all started shortly after the music star was said to be planning to travel with his housewife, Bewaji, to the UK. The news caused a bit of online drama and the singer proceeded to explain why Bewaji was getting special treatment.

Portable posted a video where he started by greeting Nigerians about the new month of February. According to him, it’s a season of love. The Tony Montana crooner then added that women are like fishes in the sea and it’s up to a man to spiritually tie down a woman he likes.

Portable said that he ties down his women and when he is no longer interested, he lets them go. In his words:

“My fans, happy new month, we are in the month of love. Women are like fishes in the sea, you are the one who would use spiritual means to tie a woman down. There are blessings, joy and mercy inside a woman. There’s also trouble inside women, God will not let us see a woman’s trouble. If I see a woman I like, I will use spiritual means to tie her down because it is what I want. And if I am no longer interested, I will loosen my ties and let her go, that’s how it is.”

Drop your father’s name - Portable

Speaking further in the video, Portable spoke about how he likes his women to completely surrender to him by dropping their father’s name and taking his own since he’s the one that caters for them all year.

The Zazu crooner said that a woman should not wait until a ring has been given to her or for a wedding to be done before she fully commits. He then explained that his wife, Bewaji, stood by him when he was a nobody and that no other woman can trouble her because she is his blessing.

He said:

“So women, you need to accept fully, not until they put a ring on your finger or get married to you before you drop your father’s name. We are the ones feeding you from January till December. We have been feeding you and you can’t change your father’s name? You have to be fully loyal, loyalty pass juju, women are like ‘ogbara’, you are the one who has to tie her down spiritually. Where were you when I was nobody? I wanted to be somebody then and I had a girl who believed in me, I also had many girls who disappointed me, every disappointment is a blessing, so leave that blessing for me, I can never get tired of that blessing. So if you always want to join the blessing, be calm and roll with the blessing, you can’t mess with her, she is Ifa’s wife, a queen’s wife, she was a blessing before I knew anyone of you.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable says he spiritually ties down women

Portable’s disclosure about spiritually tying down the women he likes was met with mixed feelings after the video went viral. Read what some netizens had to say about it:

Onaolapofunkeolayem said:

"This guy nah herbalist."

Oj_thosine wrote:

“Definitely na juju he tk marry those babes.”

Pslay2u said:

“How una dey find this funny, this no be cruise.”

Linqwa_ said:

“Go tie Rihanna I wan see something 🤨.”

Moriliat3912 wrote:

“My advice to young beautiful girls in Nigeria. if you don't want to be tied down by portable,don't move closer to him at all 😂.”

Ololadebutik said:

“That's the way they'll use the same thing for your daughters ,dindinrin omo.”

Adecrownboy wrote:

“U use juju tie girl and she no gree change her name to ur name 😂😂 agbawo oni juju😂.”

Wunmight33 said:

“Before I no believe, na now I believe, na the juju wey him use for ashabi,na why she say if okiki no kiss her, she go just Dey cry🤦‍♀️.”

Tamidayor said:

“I knew it! It's not ordinary 😔.”

Iamcensiny wrote:

“This is not cruise. This is disturbing 🤦‍♂️.”

Portable blasts Ashabi for shading Bewaji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable blasted his fourth baby mama, Ashabi, for throwing shade at his wife, Bewaji.

After news of Portable wanting to go to the UK with Bewaji trended, Ashabi shared an online post where she called the singer's wife his 'number 2'.

Portable exposed his chat with his baby mama as he lambasted her online.

