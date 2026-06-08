Manchester United legend David Beckham has identified two nations he believes are capable of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former Real Madrid midfielder also reflected on his most memorable World Cup experience, drawing from his appearances on football's biggest stage

Beckham further warned the tournament favourites against taking the so-called underdogs lightly

England legend David Beckham has named two countries he believes have a strong chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 23rd edition of the tournament will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The expanded competition will feature 48 teams from six continents, up from 32 in previous editions, competing in a record 104 matches across North America.

David Beckham believes either England or Japan can win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Beckham throws weight behind England, Japan

Co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham has thrown his weight behind England to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to ANI, the Manchester United legend said his country home has waited long enough to lift the trophy.

The former Paris Saint-Germain believes that Japan are also a strong contender in this year's tournament. He said:

"I'm always going to say England especially [because] it's 60 years now since obviously we last won the World Cup, so it's about time that we win [again]. It's never easy.

"There's always, you know, a surprise in a World Cup with either a player or a country that emerges. I think the Japanese team have got a really strong team -- they could be kind of a secret."

Beckham revealed that captaining England at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan remains one of the most cherished moments of his career.

The former AC Milan midfielder also reflected on scoring his first World Cup goal at the 1998 tournament in France, describing it as a special milestone in his journey with the Three Lions. He said Newsmill:

“As far as I can remember back as a young kid, I’ve always been excited about World Cups. Scoring my first goal for England against Colombia in 1998 on my mum’s birthday was a standout moment.

“Also, I’d have to say — walking out as a captain of your country in a World Cup, you know, that’s my biggest and best memory.

David Beckham picks England and Japan as favourites to win 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP

Source: Getty Images

“The responsibility is incredible. I was just proud to be in that position.”

David Beckham represented England at three FIFA World Cups during his illustrious career, featuring in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions. He helped the Three Lions reach the quarter-finals on two occasions, in 2002 and 2006.

England are still waiting to end a 60-year drought since winning their only World Cup title in 1966, and will be hoping to add a second crown at the 2026 tournament.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng