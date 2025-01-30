One thing Portable does better than his peers is his ability to quickly hop on trends and make viral songs out of them

The singer tapped into the K1's statement to some Muslim clerics at his mother's burial which swiftly went viral

Portable then went online to share a video of Bewaji his first wife dancing happily to he husband's new track, Ganusi

Ganusi, the new song by Portable is fast becoming a viral social media anthem. The singer went online and shared a happy moment with his fans. It was a video of the singer, Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola's wife Bewaji bursting moves to her hubby's new track, Ganusi.

The song Ganusi came to life as a result of Fuji maestro, K1 De Ultimate's statement to some Muslim clerics who attended his late mother's 8-day Fidau ceremony. Some clerics dried a response back to the musicians and in no time, Portable hopped on it.

Potable happily shares a video of his wife Bewaji dancing to Ganusi. Credit: @portablebaeby

Portable's one post of Bewaji dancing has attracted the attention of his fans, who cheered her for always supporting her husband and desiring his drama.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to dancing clip of Bewaji's

Read some reactions below:

@yungdice007 said:

"Na u say your wife nor be online wife now na u post her now dey use am promote your song oh 😂😂😂."

@k_amanda___:

"Omo them don leak IVD and Bceo XTAPE o 😂 Nigerians nor dey waste time."

@mkin_g80:

"As in hardly be for you see light for portable house........guy man can not even fix just Solar for his own home😢."

@4pf4lyf:

"Portable go don use this girl finish 😂😂😂 nothing go remain for her glory 😂."

@limpopo_moni02:

"Una no Dey lie lie get light."

@otunbadjaywates:

"Na portable say make she dance to the song, e sure me pa 😂atleast make she self do like Kizz Daniel wife. Bewaji fit no post am 😂."

@dollars_demcy:

"Portable let me be among your record label nah I don tire for go free show."

K1 clashes with Islamic scholars

Legit.ng previously reported that Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM1) sparked outrage among Nigerian Islamic scholars after using the Yoruba slang 'Ganusi' during his mother’s fidau.

The entertainer used the word to describe what the clerics would do when they show up for his mother's Fidau prayer.

Despite calls for an apology from prominent clerics like Shaykh Onikijipa, KWAM1 refused, leading to a heated social media debate.

