Nigerian singer Portable has dragged his wife Bewaji into the ongoing drama involving his girlfriend Queen Dami

Recall that Queen Dami has reached her reconnection with the label boss after getting dragged by her ex bestie

In a new post, Portable jabbed at his first wife, adding that she has stopped respecting and loving him like before

Nigerian label owner and street act Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, has ranted about his wife amid his girlfriend's online drama.

It will be revealed that Portable and his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, who also doubles as the late Alaafin of Oyo's former wife, had a messy social media fight and aired dirty lingerie.

Weeks later, Dammy came back online to shun online critics and relationship advisers, hinting that he had reconciled with the singer. Hours later, panic struck on the internet after her friend raised an alarm that she had fainted after being trolled by her ex-bestie.

Portable sparks online dram with a post about his wife, Bewaji. Credit: @queenportable1, @officialqueen_dami, @portablebaeby

In reaction to all these, Portable decides to drag his wife Newaji into it and accuses her of not praying for him anymore. He also tells his large social media audience that he has stopped loving him as she usually would, resulting in him running after other women.

Taking to social media, he wrote:

"Everybody dey swear for me talking bad about me make una help me ask my wifc say why she no dey pray for me again???Why she dey make me focl empty and she dey under me. She no dey post me again."

"She no dey happy with me again she don't appreciate all. I do Make una help me ask her where she belongs to I no fit dey fear God still dey fear woman as you no dey show me love again why I no go look for another love all women na Blessings so value who value you."

See his post below:

Portable slams Bewaji and accuses her. Credit: @portablebaeby

Portable's post about wife spurs reactions

Read some reactions below:

@udu_wenty:

"Oga, rest and face your osole… let’s talk about clean celebrities."

@oosha.e:

"With all your skincare soap? Wetin u wan use woman prayer do again ."

@___pweetyjulz:

"It’s the audacity for me😂 A woman that allows you marry or keep other women does not and will never love you!!!!"

@iamteatea__:

"If she no pray for you again, abeg pray yourself … oloju kokoro , oloko community."

@taaatibg:

"Only if you know the effectiveness of a loyal wife's prayers in her husband's life. Some of you na your wife prayer still deh hold una."

@rahyor__:

"U deserve prayer? Man whey dey steady serve him wife disgrace and shame no deserve prayer."

@iamcensiny:

"Spirit husband better pass this Portable."

@ray15th:

"You and God dey beef?"

Portable throws shade at Queen Dami

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable reacted after seeing the video of Queen Dammy being rushed to the hospital for fainting over an undisclosed issue.

In some recordings on Instagram, he threw shades at her and shared the questions he asked her after they tried to reconcile.

His video sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take on their affair.

