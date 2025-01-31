Nigerian music icon Charly Boy has used 2baba and Annie Idibia’s case to address celebrities and their personal life private

During a recent appearance on TVC, the activist spoke on 2baba and Annie Idibia's marriage crisis

Charly Boy sympathised with the couple and revealed how he would have handled it if it were him and his wife

Veteran singer and media host Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has spoken out on the ongoing divorce crisis involving music icon 2Baba (2Face Idibia) and his wife Annie Idibia.

He encouraged Nigerian celebrities to learn the act of keeping their personal affairs private.

Charly Boy weighs in on 2baba, Annie Idibia’s split. Credit: @areafada1, @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the recent event, Charly Boy expressed concerns for the couple and described it as unfortunate.

However, he emphasised the importance of privacy in marital problems.

“I feel sorry for the couple [2Face and Annie Idibia]. It’s unfortunate. But my advice would be, can we just keep our business private, away from the public?” he said.

The Ninja Bike hitmaker went on to say that while social media has changed how people manage their personal lives, it is mainly up to the individuals affected to determine what to share with the public.

He also pointed out that he has had conflicts with his partner but ensures that such issues are resolved discretely.

“I’m not talking from a saintly perspective. I have had quarrels with my partner, but we settle in the room privately. You don’t bring it outside to the public to settle. I think that’s wrong because if I were to stop living with my wife today, nobody would know about it. I won’t make noise about it,” he added.

Watch him speak below:

Recall that 2baba openly confirmed that he and his wife Annie have filed for divorce.

The African Queen hitmaker posted about the separation on social media and promised to give his side of the story later on.

Singer 2Baba said that he and the Young Famous & African star, who recently opened up about losing a pregnancy, have been separated for a while now and were undergoing the divorce process.

The renowned singer and the actress have been married since 2012 and have two beautiful daughters together. The post was later deleted and followed up by another video from the Nigerian musician confirming it was real.

Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s daughter reacts to their fight

In a previous report, the celebrity couple's eldest daughter Isabella Idibia weighed in on their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend broke the news about his pending divorce from the Young Famous & African star.

After making a new video denying his account had been hacked, 2Baba's eldest daughter Isabella reacted to her parents' split.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng