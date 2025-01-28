As news about singer 2Baba continues to trend, a lady has shared her observations after she analysed the singer’s music

She decoded his lyrics and gave her opinion on the hidden messages about his marriage to Annie

The singer had taken fans by surprise after announcing his separation from his wife, causing diverse takes on the issue

After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, a female fan shared an uncommon take on the matter.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

She shared her analysis of 2Baba's music. Photo: YNaija, Facebook/Warri Rebel

Source: UGC

The lady, known as Warri Rebel on Facebook, analysed songs by 2Baba, also known as 2face, and claimed that there were hidden messages about this marriage to Annie

Lady analyses 2Baba’s music, shares hidden message

The lady mentioned that when she heard the lyrics of 2Baba’s Emotions, her mind went to Annie.

She said:

“... All I'm saying is that I want to be free, all you keep saying is you'll die without me. Oh girl, you know you got to let go. You don't want to live in misery. You're just a victim of your emotion -2face, Emotions.

“The first time I heard this song, my mind went to Annie. I could hear the sorrow in 2baba's voice. He was trapped in a cage. He knew He couldn't leave Annie without being judged so He stayed in his prison. He's been in it for years.”

She also analysed the lyrics of his song, Free and his Unstoppable album, pointing out messages that could be linked to his marriage.

Her words:

“I want to be free, free like a bird. Oh I thought you heard that I no like yawa but I like peace instead - 2baba, Free

“Wetin Annie go this man no good. When you listen to his Unstoppable album, you know it wasn't just an album He released because His fans needed new music but an expression and a cry for help. He was tired. Has been for years. This man called Innocent is Innocent. All He wants to do is be with his kids and put out good music.”

Speaking on what she expected from the divorce, the lady said:

“I'm so happy He left. Finally, he can be free and give us good songs. Men also deserve happiness.”

See the full Facebook post here.

Reactions trail lady’s analysis on 2Baba’s song

Bhe Leiver said:

"To understand your stance dey hard attimes."

Alozor Michael Ikechukwu said:

"Omo! Why are you turning my brain this morning? Ehn Warri?"

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he explained why using actor Yul and May Edochie as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng