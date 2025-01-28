As news about singer 2Baba continues to trend, a lady tackled him about the name he called his wife while announcing divorce

She noted that the singer stripped his wife, Annie, of her marriage and identity during his announcement

The singer had taken fans by surprise after announcing his separation from his wife, causing diverse takes on the issue

After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, a lady pointed out something unusual about his announcement.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

The lady, known as Ijeoma Chinonyerem on Facebook, pointed out that the name the singer called Annie during his announcement was unexpected

Lady slams 2Baba’s over Annie’s name

Ijeoma mentioned that what struck her most about the divorce was the fact that 2Baba, also known as 2face, addressed Annie by her maiden name.

She said:

“There are lots of things to glean from this ongoing drama but the first thing that jumped at me when I read his IG post last night was how this man addressed his wife of over 10 years as Annie Macaulay.

“All of a sudden, she was no longer Annie Idibia. He don collect his surname sharp sharp. This name she gave up everything to bear and tolerated everything to hold on to was taken away just like that.

“The name she tattooed on her clavicle immediately after they got married. The marriage she made the beginning and end of her existence.”

Ijeoma also took a jab at women who decide to take their husband’s name after marriage.

She said:

“She lost both her marriage and her identity in one fell swoop. Yet when we ask women to keep their names, they'll start explaining longitude and latitude on how they want their entire family to bear the same name. If you like, troway your identity. Na you sabi.”

Reactions trail lady’s analysis on 2Baba’s announcement

Irene Chigbo said:

"I was speechless too when I read that."

Mmema-Abasi Ebom said:

"We watch this things play out every year yet only few Dey get sense. It is well."

Chidi Ebere said:

"I regret my own till today. My daughter will never take on any man's name at the expense of her identity."

Oma Chinny said:

"The name given at birth is more than enough. Like how do you take on another person's ancestors name because of marriage! My cousin of yesterday that just got married has adopted both first, middle and last name of husband. I'm tired abeg!"

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he explained why using actor Yul and May Edochie as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

