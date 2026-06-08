Babachir Lawal urges ADC to replace Atiku Abubakar for better leadership in 2027 presidential race

The former SGF faces backlash over comments but defends stance as non-ethnic amid national concerns

He emphasises the candidate selection's impact on ADC's success in upcoming elections

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, has urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to reconsider its 2027 presidential arrangement, calling for the replacement of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flag bearer over concerns bordering on leadership capacity and national direction.

Backlash follows strong political remarks

ADC Told to Replace Atiku as 2027 Presidential Candidate, "Replace This Man"

Source: Twitter

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Lawal said his comments had attracted criticism and attacks from political supporters, but insisted that his position was not driven by ethnic sentiment.

He also referenced past controversies linked to his time in office, maintaining that he was cleared following investigations and judicial proceedings.

Lawal also questioned Atiku Abubakar’s public responses to Nigeria’s security challenges, alleging that he had not shown sufficient empathy towards victims of violent attacks across the country.

He further raised concerns about the former vice president’s business interests and his ability to manage national resources if elected president.

ADC urged to reassess 2027 strategy

He warned that poor candidate selection could weaken the party’s chances in the next general election.

Lawal stated,

“Indeed I would urge ADC to replace this man with a more qualified candidate if they want to have any hope of winning the presidential election before INEC time table runs out on them.”

Bbachir predicts winner of 2027 election

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal exited the African Democratic Congress (ADC), condemning the presidential primaries as 'massively rigged' in favour of Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng