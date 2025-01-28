Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has reacted to singer 2baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce on social media

In a video posted online, VDM tackled Toke Makinwa and other women who vowed to fight 2baba over the matter

VDM shared his take about 2baba and Annie’s marriage and why he believes it was never meant to be

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) has finally spoken about singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, 2baba made the shocking announcement about his marriage to Annie and it caused a huge online stir with several female fans bashing the singer.

VDM took to his Instagram page to address 2baba’s critics especially Toke Makinwa and others who vowed to fight the singer over the public announcement.

VDM warns Toke Makinwa amid 2baba and Annie's divorce. Photos: @thatverydarkman, @annieidibia1

The online critic started off by admitting that 2baba is a red flag that he would never allow his sister to marry but he knows women like bad boys. According to him, despite all of 2baba’s red flags, Annie still decided to marry him.

He said:

“For me, I think 2baba was a red flag from the onset. He had kids with different women and Annie still decided to settle with him and bore all those children for him. If Annie was my sister, genuinely I wouldn’t let her marry 2baba. I would sit her down and tell her this man na flexing life, but you know one thing about women, they like bad boys.”

In the same vein, VeryDarkMan also called Annie a red flag. The online critic claimed that the couple were never meant to be together. He then tackled the ladies slamming 2baba for deciding to opt out of the union.

According to VDM, if it was a woman who came out to say she was leaving her marriage, people would have applauded her, and bashed the man. He said:

“Secondly, Annie is also a red flag, two of them were never meant to be together. If you dey industry, you go understand wetin I mean, but that’s by the way. Now what is the problem with you ladies? If a woman comes online and says she’s getting a divorce from her husband, everybody go just start to dey bash the man, now man comot una still dey bash the man.”

VeryDarkMan asked Toke Makinwa and others if they wanted 2baba to die in an unhappy marriage. The online critic told Toke that if anything happens to the singer, she would be picked up. In his words:

“Now 2baba don come say e no wan do again, make him kpai for where he no go happy? What is the problem? Una wan make e kpai for there? If anything do 2baba we go pick you o, especially Toke Makinwa, make nothing touch am.”

VDM accompanied his video with a caption where he claimed that Annie Idibia was obsessed. He wrote:

“Dear Toke Makinwa and other woman make una leave 2face oo,no be by force,why the double standards well for me both of them were never meant for each others(annie ignored all red flags they were never meant to be a things,anty was obs3ss3d.”

See VDM’s video below:

