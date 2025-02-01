Nigerian singer Portable has responded to critics over his plan to travel with his wife, Bewaji, to the UK

The music star gave his reason for prioritising Bewaji among the other numerous women in his life

Portable also shared screenshots of his chat with his baby mama Ashabi, showing how he scolded her for coming after his wife

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has reacted to being criticised for wanting to travel to the UK with his wife, Bewaji.

News got out that the Zazu crooner was planning to take his housewife with him to the UK for his show and it caused some online drama because people questioned why he wanted to travel with Bewaji instead of all the other women.

Nigerians react as Portable blasts Ashabi for shading his wife Bewaji over UK trip. Photos: @portablebaeby, @ashabi.mohsimple

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Tony Montana singer explained that Bewaji bears his last name and that she had been with him even before he became rich. According to Portable, any woman who wants to travel abroad with him should include his last name in their international passport.

Ashabi reacts to Portable's UK trip with Bewaji

Portable’s fourth baby mama, Ashabi, also took to her Instagram stories amid the online drama to repost a comment where she was told about the singer travelling with his wife, Bewaji, to the UK.

The upcoming actress accompanied the post with a shady caption about how she’s Portable’s fourth woman and Bewaji is his second woman. She wrote:

“Na number 4 I dey, make una no stress me with number 2 wahala na 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Portable saw Ashabi’s post and he used the opportunity to drag the actress. The singer asked his baby mama if she wanted him not to travel with Bewaji despite her being the one who stood by him when he was a nobody. According to Portable, women are the problems of other women because Bewaji doesn’t stress the other women in his life but they stress her.

In other posts on his Instagram stories, Portable shared screenshots of his chat with Ashabi. In the conversation, the actress claimed she was joking with the singer and their exchange progressed into Ashabi talking about how she can always travel out of the country without Portable and that he is not the reason she entered a plane for the first time.

The singer also queried Ashabi for calling Bewaji his ‘number 2’ among other things. According to the Zazu star, the actress knew he was a married man when she started dating him, but she had refused to know her place.

See screenshots of Portable and Ashabi’s drama below:

Reactions as Portable blasts Ashabi, defends Bewaji

Portable’s heated exchange with his baby mama, Ashabi, after she made a shady post about him travelling to the UK with his wife, Bewaji, was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Poize_ivy wrote:

“Keeping up with the Portables Season 20 episode 10 🌝.”

Beautyby_temz said:

“I am ashamed on behalf of Ashabi 😢.”

Bimmycream_ said:

“Whala e po Ashabi... Normally portable is right. You no suppose dey screenshot anything to am.”

Thequeenhelen said:

“😂😂😂she think say she wise ..portable humble am sharp sharp.”

Goddess_deb commented:

“He set you up for drags ke? Na only you he get? Mtchewwww.”

Stylebysmokie_ wrote:

“Too much tension in these unions.”

Twinkleemami commented:

“Anyway the girl knew what she was doing and he clocked it 😂😂😂 throwing shades and saying you’re joking! Don’t disrespect the first wife period!”

Kayatfoods said:

“This ashabi own self too much, disrespecting the housewife because you born for her man, it's the audacity for me, see her large mouth dey call bewaji 2nd wife, arindin omo.”

I_am_oyinsexy said:

“May we not give birth to a shameless being like Ashabi, I’m so ashamed on her parents behalf.”

Iam_feranmie said:

“This is the worst thing that can ever happen to me as a woman sha .no single self worth ,me wey be single mom of 3 sef will NEVER SETTLE FOR A MAN WHO DISRESPECT ME LIKE PORTABLE.no single SELF WORTH FOR THIS ASHABI GIRL.”

Portable tackles Odunlade Adekola over Ashabi

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola joined the long list of celebrities who fell prey to Portable.

The Nigerian singer reacted to a viral video of his fourth baby mama, Ashabi, hugging Odunlade so tightly at what looked like a movie location.

The actor asked Ashabi if she had informed her baby daddy before coming to the movie location, which apparently did not sit well with the singer.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng