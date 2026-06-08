2Baba has broken his silence over his two sons with baby mama Pero Osaiyemi's new milestone

The African Queen crooner shared pictures of his boys with celebratory messages on his social media page

Recall that Legit.ng reported that 2Baba, who is currently married to Natasha Osawaru, was absent at the event

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has reacted to his sons Justin and Innocent's new milestone in their educational pursuit.

Legit.ng previously reported that Pero Osaiyemi, one of the singer's baby mamas, celebrated their son, Justin, as he graduated from High school.

2Baba sends shorts message to his sons Innocent and Justin on their graduation. Credit: official2baba/peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video from the graduation ceremony that included her, her new partner, and her four children, Pero shared a heartfelt note. The singer's baby mama described Justin as gentle, kind-hearted, respectful, and loving, and praised him for his nature, maturity, and compassion for others.

2Baba, who is married to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, was absent to celebrate with his sons.

Breaking his silence, the singer shared pictures of his boys on his Instagram story on Monday, June 8, 2026, and included congratulatory messages to his sons on their latest feat.

Legit.ng previously reported that Pero Osaiyemi shared her love story as she marked her husband's birthday.

According to her, she thought she knew what love was before her husband walked into her life, but it was only afterwards that she truly understood its depth. Pero also shared that her husband didn’t just love her; he saw her at her lowest, even the parts she kept hidden.

A screenshot of 2Baba's social media post as he celebrates his sons with Pero Osaiyemi is below:

2Baba faces criticism over absence at his sons' graduation. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

More comments about 2Baba's sons' achievement

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens continue to celebrate the singer's sons. Many claimed the singer would have attended the event if he was still married to Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay. Read the comments below:

Selly Nicols wrote:

"Before 2face will not miss any celebrations from his children. Now he can only hear them. He can't put leg there, nawa oh."

Catherine Bani commented:

"Abi that school na university of too much hair or what ?? every graduate with full afroanyways congrate to him."

Nedu baby said:

"He didn't marry her and her children is answering idibia hmmm nawah."

Joanna Akayi:

"U see, if it is when he's still with ANNI his former wife he most go there to celebrate with his son, but now his new wife will never allow him near there. Men make una the try marry right. I rest my case."

Prica Igere commented:

"So where is tubaba now??or he no dey aware say he son dey graduate."

2Baba thanks son's stepfather

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

His appreciation for his son's stepfather also captured attention.

Source: Legit.ng