After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for divorce, a man advised the couple on what they should do instead.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

The man, known as Josh O'Segun Ige on Facebook, pointed out what he observed about 2Baba, also known as 2Face or Tuface.

Man shares 3 observations about 2Baba’s clip

Josh mentioned what he observed when he saw 2Baba’s video where he confirmed his separation from his wife, Annie.

He said:

I took some time to watch the video clip released by Nigeria's legendary Pop Star, 2Face on his relationship with his wife, Annie. I observed three things in particular such as; (1) his body language, (2) his facial expression and (3) the tone of his voice. And what I saw was a totally frustrated, exhausted and traumatized man. On this, only men can relate, and I mean men who have been married for at least two decades and whose marriage has been challenging.”

Advising the couple on what they should do, he said:

"I want to appeal to 2Face to please speak no more on this issue. Sordid silence is the way out. If possible, he should take a break from the internet for the next one week and give himself the opportunity to properly reflect.

"At this point, I appeal to 2Face and Annie not to file for divorce yet. Annie and 2Face probably need a break from each other for now, maybe for three months, six months or even one year. But divorce should be the very last option. We all know that it's human nature not to appreciate what we have until we lose it.

"Finally, I see these two coming together again! Yes! Someone will see the true nature of human beings when the break up begins to take it's tolls."

Reactions trail man’s advice to 2Baba

Tunde Collins Davies said:

"Wow! You are so so on point. A break may cause more damage, i hope it doesn't cause loss of health to any of them or life God forbid."

Tony Makoko said:

"Sir Ige... This is classical and onpoint."

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he explained why using actor Yul and May Edochie as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

