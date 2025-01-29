As news about singer 2Baba’s divorce continues to trend, a lady called out the singer for disgracing his wife

The popular singer had taken fans by surprise after announcing his separation from his wife, Annie

Reacting to the news, a lady explained how Annie stood by the singer when he didn’t have anything

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for divorce, a lady slammed the singer for making the announcement

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

The lady claimed Annie always stood by 2Baba. Photo: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

In a post by bigHotbaby1 on X, the lady said 2Baba embarrassed Annie with his announcement

Lady drags 2Baba for leaving Annie

The lady shared how she felt towards Annie, stating that the latter had always stood by 2Baba, also known as 2Face or Tubaba.

Her X post read:

“The way 2face embarrasses Annie is just too much! Disgracing the woman who stood by him when he had nothing, giving him her life. Even if the whole world is against her, 2baba should know better.

“He’s always finding a way to disgrace her when people are against her. Her first love is you, 2baba. She sees you as her best friend and husband! She doesn’t have anyone else but you. You’re the one she trusts and leans on.

“It’s heartbreaking for Annie. I hope all of you won’t kill her because of your madness and hate for this innocent girl. She’s been nothing but loyal and deserves better than all this negativity.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady slams 2Baba over announcement

Those who came across the post shared their mixed reactions to the lady’s take.

Legit.ng compiled some of these reactions.

@cici_balu said:

"I really hate this for her.. after all the online bullying she been receiving."

@2_Oies said:

"Y’all should remember 2face went back to her and married her as an Alist artist. That’s alone shows 2face was 100% with her. Dont judge him yet, you don’t know what he went through in the marriage."

@phlexyl said:

"I swear you are right. Annie looked for clay soil, molded innocent, gave him talent, enroll him into plantazhion boiz and named him 2face. 2face is really a 2-faced person. Na werey hin be."

@ValerieVictor5 said:

"Honestly she doesn’t deserve this from him…no matter what!!! Especially not at this time!"

@Khamaldeen007 said:

"Stood by him wen he had nothing. Like she paid for all her studio sessions before he blow. Like she was the one fueling the song he giving out then. Stop all such statement. She stayed cos she saw a bright future in him. Was tuface the only dude asking her out then?"

In a related story, Annie’s former neighbour uncovered a new revelation as she spilled details about their marriage.

Man predicts 2Baba and Annie’s reconciliation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man explained why he believed 2Baba and Annie may reconcile, as he shared his observations about the singer’s clip.

He advised the couple on what they should do instead of filing for a divorce, asking 2Baba to remain silent on the matter for now.

Many who came across his post agreed with his stance and shared reasons why they believed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng