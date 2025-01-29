A Nigerian lady is not happy that 2baba has decided to get a divorce from his wife, Annie Macaulay

The lady claimed that Annie endured a lot at the hands of 2baba but he still left her in a disrespectful manner

She said despite the fact that Annie always forgave 2baba, she was still dumped at the end of the day

A Nigerian lady is not pleased after hearing that 2baba and Annie Idibia are getting a divorce.

The lady made a Facebook post condemning 2baba for going public and announcing his decision to separate from his wife.

Mami Ava said Annie sacrificed a lot for 2baba. Photo credit: Facebook/Mami Ava and Instagram/Annie Idibia/2baba.

2baba had stirred the hornet's nest after he dropped the announcements on his Instagram page.

There was a moment of relief on Sunday after 2baba made another post saying his account was hacked.

But the hopes were quickly dashed after yet another post surfaced. In the latest post, 2baba debunked the post which said he was hacked.

Standing by his earlier post, 2baba confirmed that he and his wife, Annie, would go their separate ways.

The couple have been married since 2012 and they share two children, Isabella and Olivia. Also, 2baba has five other children from other baby mamas.

2baba's divorce post stirs reactions

A lot of reactions have followed the announcement which was made on Sunday, January 26.

Many Nigerians said they did not like the fact that 2baba chose to leave Annie, while others said the couple should be allowed and supported to go their separate ways if their marriage was no longer working.

One of those who reacted to the story is a Facebook user identified as Mami Ava.

She is of the opinion that Annie endured a lot with 2baba and still stuck with him.

Mami said men have the habit of disappointing women who have sacrificed a lot for them.

She also noted that Annie forgave a lot but 2baba still stained her white the way he did.

She said:

"To think that after all these infidelity, endurance, forgiveness and sacrifice, he still finally left her. Men will stain your white!"

Mami said Annie chose to suffer and endure with 2Baba despite his flaws but Sir Dickson an X influencer insisted this was not the case.

"This 2face and Annie break up shows there is no reward for suffering with a man. The suffering: over 20 years of flying private jets, driving the best cars, living in the best house, travelling to the best countries, being with a man you love (whatever his fault. Na you choose am), career growth and endorsement be ause of tour marriage to him, respect in public because you're his wife."

Reactions to 2baba's divorce story

Muyah Collins said:

"You knew all this with all the red flag you still put ur self it it so who are you blaming now I think it should be yourself right."

Cynthia Disso said:

"We fit beg God to be punishing some of these men?"

Sunshine E Yayayo said:

"So sad seriously."

Nigerian lady blasts 2Baba over divorce post

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said 2Baba was wrong to announce his divorce from Annie.

The lady said the musician had announced their separation and pending divorce on social media at the wrong time.

According to the lady, Annie was going through a lot at the moment and the post by her ex would make things worse.

