Young, Famous and African star, Zari Hassan, has broken her online silence about actress Annie Idibia and singer Innocent 2baba Idibia’s divorce.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, 2baba took many Nigerians by surprise with the announcement that he was getting a divorce from Annie after over a decade of marriage.

The news was met with a series of reactions on social media with netizens either bashing 2baba or celebrating an end to their controversial union. One of those who reacted online was Annie’s YFA co-star, Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan finally reacts to news of Annie and 2baba's divorce.

Source: Instagram

The Ugandan socialite took to her Instagram stories to sympathise with Annie despite their rocky friendship. Zari shared a post where she talked about choosing oneself.

It reads:

“When you choose yourself, everything around you will choose you too.”

In a subsequent post, Zari posted a prayer video from TikTok creator, Kyle Fuller. In the clip, he shared strong words of prayers that seemed to relate to Annie’s current situation. He said:

“Lord, today I don’t come to you for me, I come to you for her. Lord, she's feeling like this is going to be another long year. Lord please shower her with reassurance, show her that this year will not be the same as last year, that there’s a reason why she’s going through this because there’s something better waiting for her on the other side. Lord, shower her with peace because her heart demands it. Lord show her love, show her that the love she has for herself and you overpowers the love she has for anyone else. Lord show her grace, show her that she does not have to be perfect in order to be worth it. Better yet, show her that she is perfect in your eyes. Lord show her safety because she needs to know that she’s worth saving. Lord show her strength because she needs to know that the battle she’s facing right now, she will overcome, show her Lord that she’s worth it, show her that she’s enough.”

Zari accompanied the clip with a short caption where she expressed her support for Annie. She wrote:

“We love u Annie.”

See screenshots of Zari's posts:

Screenshots as Zari reacts to 2baba and Annie's divorce.

Source: Instagram

See the prayer video below:

Recall that Zari and Annie had a heated fight on Young, Famous and African. It all started after 2baba’s wife threw shade at Zari for marrying a younger man. The Ugandan socialite fired back at the Nigerian actress by taunting her over her marriage to 2baba whom she claimed was having kids all over the continent.

Zari also threw jabs at Annie’s acting career, claiming that she hasn’t been in a movie for years and that her life revolved around 2baba.

2baba speaks about Annie day before divorce announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba recently spoke about his ex-wife, Annie, at an event, just a day before he announced that they were getting a divorce.

Hours after 2baba announced his separation from Annie, a video of him at an event just a day before his announcement resurfaced online.

In the clip, the music star was performing at the 65th anniversary and mega reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association (CAGSOSA) when he spoke to the crowd about Annie. What he said mixed feelings.

