After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for divorce, many netizens took to social media to air their views.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

Legit.ng highlights 5 major reactions that sparked debate from online commentators and those who have encountered 2Baba or his wife, Annie.

1. Annie's neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

A Nigerian woman, Roberta Edu, shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie

She claimed that she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Roberta partly said:

“Y'all don't know that Annie and I lived in Thomas Estate, Ajah when Isabella was small, and she hadn't married 2Baba yet. I knew to an extent what the groooming with him did to her and how marrying him was the solution.”

2. Lady shares how 2Baba’s songs reflected marriage

A lady on Facebook, known as Warri Rebel, shared her observations after she analysed the singer’s music.

She decoded his lyrics and gave her opinion on the hidden messages about his marriage to Annie.

After reviewing 2Baba’s emotions, she said:

“The first time I heard this song, my mind went to Annie. I could hear the sorrow in 2baba's voice. He was trapped in a cage. He knew He couldn't leave Annie without being judged so He stayed in his prison. He's been in it for years.”

3. Catholic priest advises fans to pray for 2Baba and Annie

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, advised fans to pray for singer, 2Baba, and Annie, following their separation announcement.

The reverend father warned them against taking sides, as he explained why they should pray instead.

He said:

“Let us focus. They know themselves better than you do. They did not call your name and invite you to judge the matter. The best you can do is pray for them. And if you can't, just sit and watch and scroll and pass.”

4. Woman asks thought-provoking question about Annie

A Nigerian woman, Chineme Okonta, openly declared that she didn’t feel pity for Annie while reacting to the separation.

She shared her reason for her statement and sought answers to a thought-provoking question she asked.

In a viral Facebook post, she asked about Annie’s offence, claiming that the latter knew who 2Baba was before entering into the marriage.

5. Lady states Annie’s crime in her marriage

A Facebook user, Darling Lyonga mentioned Annie’s only crime towards her husband, 2Baba, also known as 2Face or Tuface.

She wondered how Annie would be faring after 2Baba publicly announced the divorce on social media.

Her Facebook post read:

“Hearing that 2Baba has filed for a divorce is really sad considering how much his wife Annie Idibia had put up with. One can only imagine how she’s faring.. her only crime was loving 2Face too much."

Man predicts 2Baba and Annie’s reconciliation

In a related story, a man explained why he believed 2Baba and Annie may reconcile, as he shared his observations about the singer’s clip.

He advised the couple on what they should do instead of filing for a divorce, asking 2Baba to remain silent on the matter for now.

Many who came across his post agreed with his stance and shared reasons why they believed him.

