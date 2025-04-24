2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's relationship is set to be sealed following a recent update about their traditional wedding

Stella Dimoko, in a post that has since gone viral, also shared the date and location for the 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's alleged wedding

This update comes after 2Baba visited his state of origin, Benue, alongside his lover, Natasha Osawaru

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba is reportedly set to tie the knot with his lover and Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Recall that 2Baba caused a buzz on social media after confirming his romantic relationship with Natasha amid his recent divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay.

2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s alleged traditional wedding date and venue emerge. Credit: official2Baba/honorableosawaru

The African Queen crooner had in February expressed his desire to take things further with Natasha, say he wants to marry her.

“Yes I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her," he said.

It, however, turns out that the singer is set to fulfil his desire, as the alleged traditional wedding date and venue have emerged online,

According to Stella Dimoko Korkus' sources, the traditional wedding ceremony will allegedly be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, Edo State.

"All is set and the right moves have been made to consolidate the relationship between the lovebirds," Stella said.

2Baba and Hon Natasha Osawaru alleged traditional weddiing to hold in Edo state. Credit: official2baba/honorableosawaru

The report also disclosed that on Monday, April 21, 2025, 2Baba formally introduced his Natasha to the Idoma traditional leadership and his hometown community.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba in the company of Natasha visited his state of origin in Benue, where accepted a political appointment.

Stella Dimokoko's post about 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's alleged traditional wedding below:

Reactions to 2Baba's alleged traditional wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens continue to taunt the couple. Read the comments below:

amandachisom_ said:

"E no get forever just say Emilokan."

simongodspower58 reacted:

"Congratulations to them."

sefinatunene said:

"Na wa o! God no go shame person."

judy__nwa said:

"I'm happy Annie moved on very fast. Everybody go dey okay."

forevajane243 commented:

"Women this is a reminder to ALWAYS put yourself FIRST."

april_11_fashion commented:

"That means them don Dey together since b dat na wa o."

zillionperry_official said:

"If I say wetin dey my mind, una go think say I never heal. Make I keep quiet."

elladuchess said:

"Hope he has officially introduced her to his mom? We don't her crying for is to help her rescue her son ooo."

florencegabriel1281 said:

"Stella, we are not interested. We just had a jp 2025 wedding that will be inspired young people this one wey called himself toto mechanic is a no no no."

fortunista_by_ivy said:

"Same script… different cast. Abi how did Withney Houston sing am again? Wandering gbola no de comot from street. Ask Annie na."

How 2Baba's Natasha was introduced in Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru was introduced as 2Baba's wife during his political appointment in Benue state.

During the introduction of the guests, a man called Natasha, the singer's wife.

She was beaming with smiles as she joined 2Baba on stage for pictures.

