Socialite Bobrisky reacted to the latest executive orders passed by US President Donald Trump, reinforcing the recognition of only two genders: male and female

Recall that during his inauguration speech, Trump claimed that the US officially recognizes only two genders

The controversial act in a recent post defended his gender identity and plans to prove his femininity if the need arises

Nigerian socialite Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, has reacted to US President Donald Trump's executive orders stating that only two genders exist.

During his inauguration speech, Donald Trump stated that the United States acknowledges only two genders: male and female.

Bobrisky speaks Donald Trump’s declaration of only two genders. Credit: @bobriksy222, @donaldtrump

Responding to this, Bobrisky, who is currently abroad, stated that he had gone through everything to become a lady.

He further stated that if they demanded proof of this, he would show them what makes him a woman.

Bob pointed out that he is financially stable and capable of affording the costs associated with transitioning.

"I don't have business with Trump; Trump said we only have two genders, right ? Andi said I'm now a woman that has undergo everything. If they asked for evidence I will show them simple !!!

"Do i look like someone who's broke that cannot afford a doctor fee ? So rest with ur trump dis trump that. Atleast he didn't stop same s*x marriage for those who are still interested so rest"

In a previous report, Bobrisky left many on the edge of their seats as he bragged about his style and influence in the country's showbiz.

The controversial crossdresser, who is currently outside the country, claimed that he was the classiest girl ever produced from Nigeria.

Not stopping there, Bob claimed that he would soon start appearing on international blogs and would have nothing to do with the local media.

Bobrisky's reaction to Donald Trump's order trends

ego_bekee wrote:

"Wetin concern trump with mummy of Lagos."

derby_nosa reacted:

"He wasn’t talking to you, your not American citizen so he wasn’t referring to you ma."

ogueremw wrote:

"There is something de call Ogbakuru Nwoke Ogbakuru Nwanyi. Na wetin you be."

brianstorming:

"You don't hav business' with Trump, oh yes, buh when is tym, He will hav business' with yuh."

askyourself:

"Na from airport you Dey follow go jail if you try am 😂😂 no offense."

jck_gilbert:

"A very very stupid thing to say Bob. You are going to lose many fans saying such."

vegasplace:

"Meaning Your International Passport Gender Identity Is Female??? Something Still Wrong With Your Brain 🧠. You Think Those Immigrations At The Boarders Are Dullard As You??'"

Bobrisky brags about lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had announced his decision about the airline that didn't refund his two tickets.

He called them out and said that they should refund his money. Bobrisky also mentioned that he was going to sue them.

Bobrisky bragged about his lover and stated that he does not just follow any man.

