Nigerian media personality, show host and businesswoman, Toke Makinwa has raised mixed reactions online

It will be recalled that 2baba made a video to announce his imminent divorce from his wife of 10 years, Annie Idibia

This announcement got Toke Makinwa riled up, making her share her thoughts on the situation in the comment section

Nigerian social media personality Toke Makinwa made headlines on Monday, January 27, 2025, amid news of music legend 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia and his wife Annie.

It is no longer news that 2baba shared a post on social media on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from his wife, with whom he has 2 kids, Annie. This news spread like wildfire across social media, triggering reactions f from not only users of the online space but also celebrities.

Toke Makinwa lambastes 2baba over divorce from Annie. credit: @tokemakinwa, @officail2baba, @annieidibia1

One of the celebs who reacted to the video was Toke Makinwa, who affirmed that 2baba was wrong to have made a public video out there about his private family affairs. She warned him to prepare to fight 'them all'.

She said:

"This is wrong on all levels and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on, if you think she's alone let me tell you here that you'll have to fight all of us."

See the post below:

Toke's response was met with mixed reactions. Some concurred, and others thought it was not his decision.

Reactions to Toke's comment about 2baba

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@TserunD said:

"After everything she did for him. She stood by him through thick and thin. And this mess she currently facing , he introduced her to it. I’m really disappointed in him💔."

@bervelynnnn:

"What hurts me is the fact that he chose to post this at the very moment were the world is dragging her for being an understanding wife and an alleged “druggie”."

"Toke is clearly not upset that he’s leaving her. It’s the fact that he chose to bring it online when the whole world has been dragging her for being an understanding wife and a druggie. For someone who has stood by you through everything, is this the right time to post this?"

@IamTopsy4real said:

"Wetin be Toke own in other people's marriage? She want force person stay for marriage."

"Her kids are currently with her atm. She doesn’t have to be in the marriage to show empathy and support."

@numberonetweep said:

"Who be Toke? She don fight for her own marriage?"

@BadpreneurJiggy said:

"Marriage only works when both parties want it to work, and they have to work hand in hand to make it work! Nobody can be kept except they want to be kept! Good Luck on your Misunderstanding my Legend I pray you find peace regardless of how the matter turns out!"

@pizzy_funds said:

"God bless Toke frr. I really hope that Annie also allow this women fight for her 😭 cos next thing now, she's defending him."

Annie Idibia shares promise

According to a recent report by Legit.ng, an old video of Annie Idibia and 2Baba sharing relationship tips has resurfaced online following their separation.

Annie Idibia in the throwback video shared the promise she and 2Baba made to each other to make their relationship work.

The Nollywood actress' comment in the video has since stirred reactions, with many expressing concerns for her.

