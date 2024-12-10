Famed Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has come up with one of his boastful remarks about himself

The controversial act believes that Nigeria has never produced a woman who is as classy as he is

Speaking further, the showbiz personality shared plans to boycott the local media as he enjoys his stay outside the country

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, left many on the edge of their seats as he bragged about his style and influence in the country’s showbiz.

The controversial act, who is currently outside the country, claimed that he was the was classiest girl ever produced from Nigeria.

Bobrisky insisted on being a female, gives reason. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Bob claimed that he would soon start appearing on international blogs and would have nothing to do with the local media.

He wrote:

“I am the most class girl Nigerian has ever produced in the world. I have no business with Nigeria blogs no more. I am international.”

See his post below:

Bobrisky statement triggered reactions

Legit.ng compiled them below:

chi_me_zie:

"Nigeria has moved on without you."

odera_desmond:

"Please what does it means to see Bobrisky in your dreams?"

ushersinnigeria:

"How can we attend and compete in a competition that’s going on in your head?"

lucy_ng2:

"Bobrisky and fighting himself, na you steal gender, na you still restless pass."

syro_4official:

"Senior man has left Nigeria blogs behind. 😂Senior man don japa."

drealkaymoney:

"Lol. All for clout. Baba see say dem no de talk abt am. Him drop this. 😀 social media."

adaku1_:

"President General of cho cho cho, close mouth enter house abeg. Nobody send your papa."

last_born_goody:

"Now that he’s not in Nigeria, does that mean Lagos is now motherless?"

mrpaulcfr:

"But you tell court Jst now say you be man and you get blokussss Na wa o stay one play oh."

gabi_leaf007:

"Yes mummy of lagos that's on period. All these Nigerians girls una don see say una no really get sense."

Bobrisky brags about lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had announced his decision about the airline that didn't refund his two ticket.

He called them out and said that they should refund his money. Bobrisky also mentioned that he was going to sue them.

Bobrisky bragged about his lover and stated that he does not just follow any man.

Source: Legit.ng