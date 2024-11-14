Bobrisky has announced that he is suing an airline over two ticket-related issues and has requested a refund

In some posts on his Insta story, he noted that after taking action against the airline, they were wondering who his strongman was

He bragged about his lover and shared the kind of men that have been disturbing him after he left Nigeria

Embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has said that he sued an unnamed airline over two business class tickets worth N19.6 million.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, he noted that the airline was shocked after he sued them. He said people wanted to know the strong man backing him up.

Bobrisky speaks about his choice of lover. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He asked the airline to refund his money as he bragged that he would not tell them who his strong man was so people would not go and troll him online.

Bobrisky shares his kind of men

In the post, the controversial man noted that he does not deal with broke men but is addicted to billionaires. He explained that he had invested so much money in himself that he could not date any man who did not have money.

The crossdresser, who regained his freedom from EFCC's custody last week, also noted that a lot of men have been asking for his contact.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bobrisky's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the crossdresser. Here are some of the comments below:

@doreen_usa:

"So u don accept say u be Gabriel."

@tessylagzo:

"This man."

@rollytelepitch:

"As long as Na man like you we know wan know am.... mugu."

@olori_tennys:

"How you take see men you wey fear never let you go outside, Mr Linus uba, you lie for a living."

@ecollinzz:

"This is mind game ,we know the Godfather ,already when mistakenly and carelessly mentioned his name in the conversation so now he’s trying to divert that attention “Falana’s “

@mhiz__ade_ebun:

"Bob talks too much oh God."

@akpats3z:

"He no shy come wrote Idris for small letters."

@gloweeyah33:

"Everything that comes out of himshe’s mouth are all lies!"

@mary_jex:

"That one concern you and the man."

@ibrahimmustapha3070:

"This bros go back to school with your millions ur English dey reduce my IQ."

Prison warden speaks about Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that a delegation from the House of Representatives was sent to investigate Bobrisky's treatment in prison, and a video of their visit quickly surfaced online.

In the clip, one of the officers interrogated said Bobrisky was examined, adding that checks showed he has a male reproductive organ.

The prison official also spoke on the special treatment given to the crossdresser while at the facility. He said he was kept in a special cell known as Cell B.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng