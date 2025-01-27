A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after reacting to the saga between 2Baba Idibia and his wife Annie

In a now-viral post, the young man shared his opinion about the singer, stating that he looked emaciated and the marriage was probably eating him up

Mixed reactions trailed his post on the X app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian man's opinion on the marital issues between legendary musician 2Baba Idibia and his wife Annie sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The man's comment came amid the ongoing drama surrounding the couple's marriage which has lasted for many years.

Man claims 2Baba looks emaciated

The young man, who goes by the handle Morris_Monye on the X app, expressed concern over 2Baba's physical appearance, stating that the singer looked frail.

Morris_Monye suggested that the marital problems might be taking a toll on the couple's well-being.

"Tuface looks so emaciated. That marriage is probably eating them both," he said.

Reactions as man speaks on 2Baba Idibia

The comment generated lots of reactions from Nigerians, with some people agreeing with Morris_Monye's assessment while others disagreed.

Some users felt that the commentator had raised a valid point, noting that the stress of marital problems can indeed affect one's physical health.

Solomon Buchi said:

"Actually think the marriage affected them both badly, and there might be no villain or victim. Just two toxic people. I might be wrong."

Udeaba Gerald said:

"As his African queen don waka, which of his baby mamas will he now anchor to her crib?Person just dey fire up and down de acquire baby mamas like say na investments be dat. E no know say divestments via baby mamas no de yield better interests? Na big dry well be dat, which just receives but nothing dey come out except antagonism by competing mamas who only draws but puts back nothing. Abeg e, time no dey! Trump is roaring in the US deporting the illegals, and we de here de nyan opata about two people wey say dem no do again."

Jhudi said:

"They both need to seek professional help because there is nothing healthy about their marriage."

Iceee said:

"It may be and most likely something else. I've been Saying this. Even from how he talks you'd know it's similar to when Timaya was hooked on ice."

Alajabee reacted:

"Relationships are stories and all stories end. Doesn't necessarily mean the public should reduce the entire relationship they had to the fact that it's ending. Good or bad they haven't both impacted each others lives significantly and built a life together. Sad but life goes on."

Valmadu wrote:

"But no one is seeing that at all. The guy obviously looks worn out but somehow everyone is focused on Annie. I guess the rage is simply because Annie isn’t the one who announced the divorce, it would’ve had a different reaction."

Olarinde added:

"Each party should do what's best for them, even if it's divorce. It better to be happily divorced than unhappily married. See how emaciated our humble handsome 2baba looks. No wonder baba no drop any single since over 5 years now. Baba, prioritize your peace of mind."

Lady tackles Tuface over name he called wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reacted to the trending saga between popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie.

In her tweet, the young lady criticised Tuface for announcing his separation from her and referring to her by her maiden name.

