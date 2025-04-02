Victor Osimhen Nets Brilliant Goals Against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Turkish Cup QF
- Victor Osimhen has scored to open the scoring for Galatasaray against fiercest rivals Fenerbahce
- The two Turkish giants clash in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup, their third meeting this season
- It was Osimhen’s first goal against Jose Mourinho’s side since both moved to Turkey last summer
Victor Osimhen has opened the scoring for Galatasaray against fiercest rivals Fenerbahce in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup at the Ulker Stadium in Kadikoy.
Fenerbahce and Galatasaray clash in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup after both were drawn against each other after the group stage matches were completed.
The match is a one legged elimination match and Jose Mourinho’s side were the home side, hosting their rivals for the second time this season after losing 3-1 in the league.
Osimhen nets brilliant goals against Fenerbahce
Victor Osimhen gave Galatasaray the lead in the 10th minute after blasting home an unstoppable shot from inside the box after an aerial duel won by Baris Alper Yilmaz fell to him.
17 minutes later, he made it two goals for the Lions from the spot after af, giving his team an advantage in the first half.
Sebastian Szymanski braced the match for an interesting second half after pulling one back for Fener in the additional minutes of the first half to close it at 2-1 in the first 45 minutes.
