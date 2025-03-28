The conversation around gospel minister charging to sing in churches has been going on for weeks now and became controversial at some points

The trending topic started after a clergy, Femi Lazarus, slammed gospel ministers over the amount they charge and other conditions they give to minister in churches

A lot of celebrities aired their opinion about it as some of them took sides, Legit.ng presents some of the people, who slammed the clergy over his utterance

Some Nigerian celebrities had to join the conservation surrounding Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus on what gospel ministers charge in churches.

The clergy, who is the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, had taken a swipe at gospel ministers over their charges, and Timi Dakolo was the first to react to it. He slammed the pastor and affirmed that gospel singers also have bills to pay.

Taymesan takes side in Dakoko, Lazarus' saga. Photo credit@do2dtun/@alibabagcfr/@femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

Other celebrities including, Daniel Regha, Do2dtun, Serah Donald and even Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who gave a lot of gospel singers exposure in his church also joined the conversation.

In this article, Legit.ng presents some people, who reacted to Pastor Femi Lazarus .

1. Taymesan schools Femi Lazarus

Podcaster and social media influencer, Emmanuel Taymesan slammed the body of Christ over the controversy. According to him, what Lazarus said cannot be tried with foreign gospel minsters. He opined that the likes of Cece Winans, Chandler Moore, who recently came to Nigeria for his tour, would not make appearances for free.

2. Serah Donald slams Femi Lazarus over charges

Also joining the league of celebrities reacting to the saga was digital creator Serah Donald. According to her, the clergy charges, N7900 for his Instagram followers to get more of his contents. She condemned the pastor for charging his followers while still blasting gospel singers for doing the same.

Serah also noted that clerics should build schools that people can afford to attend, and they should stop going around with securities. She pointed out that everyone should look out for their rewards in heaven.

Daniel Regha takes side in saga. Photo credit@pastorchris.oyakhilome

Source: Instagram

3. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome slams gospel singers

Renowned televangelist, President of LoveWorld Incorporated and founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome also reacted to Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo's saga.

In a video, he noted that gospel artistes have forgotten they are also ministers and need to turn to God to meet their needs.

The cleric asserted that no one has cheated the church more than the music industry. He also claimed that what most gospel artistes have ever done was to use the church for popularity and start up their own churches, or making money for themselves.

The televangelist also remarked that, Satan enters into the minds of gospel ministers to give them ideas on how to leverage the opportunities given to them in the church for financial reasons.

4. Do2dtun slams clerics, fans

Media personality Dotun Ojuolape, better known as Do2dtun spared no words in describing the attitude of some clerics to gospel singers while reacting to the saga.

In a series of tweets, Do2dtun asserted that if churches cannot afford Kirk Franklin, they should go for Chioma Jesus. He added that if a pastor can charge for bible school, why can't gospel singers also make charges.

He pointed out that the likes of Don Meon, Cece Winans, Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore can never be called for free to perform.

5. Daniel Regha takes sides on saga

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, supported Timi Dakolo against Pastor Femi Lazarus. In his tweet, he disclosed that Lazarus has premium packages for some of his charges. He alleged the clerics' attitude can cause discrimination.

Regha also stated that gospel singers should not be blamed for making money with their talents.

6. Ali Baba shares illustrations about saga

Foremost comedian, Ali Baba, in his reaction to the controversy surrounding paying gospel musicians to perform in churches, made three illustrations with some music stars, who struggled endlessly and were not helped by the churches. He opined that the three people he used were talents stifled by unpaid labour, unpaid bills, and what he termed “well-manicured blackmail” from church leaders.

Ali Baba pointed out that musicians, who leave parishes to chase their dreams, often return as paid stars, invited by the same churches that once ignored their pleas.

Ali Baba shades musician

Recall Legit.ng reported how Ali Baba threw subtle jabs at a popular musician.

He narrated how the famous artist dropped N1.5 billion on a Maybach and bling during an overseas shopping spree.

Ali Baba contrasted the lavish spending with the everyday struggles of Nigerians, raising eyebrows about priorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng