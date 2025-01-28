Nigerian music legend 2Baba's divorce saga with his estranged wife Annie Idibia has continued to generate reactions on social media

A man said he would have ended things with Annie long ago if he was in the shoes of the African Queen crooner

The man gave a reason for his opinion and this drew the ire of many people as they disagreed with him

A man, Kelly Hassino, said he would have left Annie Idibia long ago if he was singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

2Baba's announcement of separating from Annie and filing for divorce took the internet by storm and is a trending discussion.

In a Facebook post, Kelly said Annie gives the vibe of a controlling or possessive person, adding that such energy is too negative and dangerous.

In his words:

"In all honesty, if I were Tu face, I'll have left Annie long before now.

"She gives that vibes of.

"If I can't have you alone, nobody else will have you".

"I don't like that energy. Too negative and pretty dangerous."

Kelly's take on the matter angered many people.

Man's take on 2Baba separation sparks outrage

NnaDozie Richie Nadz said:

"Are you supposed to be had by the whole community?

"When you stood on the altar pledging you and her forever, were you high or coaxed?

"Kelly, sometimes you spew sh!t."

Obim Ajoos said:

"Can you explain this further?

"I get to realize that, when it comes to relationship or marriage, let a man loves you more than you love a man, if possible, don’t you dare love a man. That way, the marriage and you will be fine, perfectly fine."

Kenneth Nkemnacho said:

"You need brain transplant because this one wey you carry don dey chronically infected. The virus wey chop your brain cells strong pass cancer. Abeg, make una call emergency services. Someone needs a psychiatric surgery IMMEDIATELY!"

Arinze Patrick Nathaniel Ani said:

"Make him return all the things. Akwa Ibom government gave to them on their wedding ASAP."

Jessica Afor said:

"Annie is currently s!ck and this is the best time 2baba deemed it fit to end the marriage with her. See how there's none or little noise against his actions.

"If it was the woman that left the man when he's s!ck, e nar get wetin women for nar hear.

"It's okay for a man to leave his s!ck wife but it's a taboo for a woman to leave his s!ck husband."

Kpebo Thomas said:

"E concern who go marry you because if everyone should have you, why not stay single?

"I never have a problem what two adults decide to do with themselves. It only becomes a problem to me when children are involved because we cannot keep showing children wrong examples and damag!ng them and expect a better society."

7 things 2Baba must prove in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a barrister had outlined seven things 2Baba must prove in court before his divorce can be granted.

According to the barrister, it is much easier to end a customary marriage than a union done under the Marriage Act.

The barrister noted that 2Baba and Annie Idibia remain a couple in the eyes of the law until a formal divorce has been finalised.

