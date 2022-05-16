Nollywood actress Funke Akindele in her speech while receiving her award at the AMVCA over the weekend, thanked her husband and her children

The actress, who was excited over the award, went on to reveal the names of her two children, Zack and Zion

This would make it the first time the public got to know the boys' names barely some weeks after the photos of their faces were unveiled

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, who bagged an award for best actress in a comedy at the recent African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place over the weekend, has finally made public the names of her twin boys.

This comes weeks after the boys' faces were unveiled by Mella, JJC Skillz’s baby mama, with the former dragging Funke and her baby daddy over an alleged harsh treatment they meted out on her son, Benito.

Funke Akindele thanks her family and friends after receiving the AMVCA award. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

In what could be termed revenge, Mella shared a photo showing the faces of the actress' twins, which she has kept away from the media for years.

It appears the actress is done with keeping her sons away from the limelight as she gave away their names while receiving her award at the AMVCA.

She said:

“Thank you so much my fans, my family, my siblings, my husband, my beautiful children – Zack and Zion – I dedicate this to all the cast and crew of Omo Ghetto The Saga. I want to say something briefly, no matter what you face in life, do not forget your purpose, challenges will come. I shot Omoghetto during my drama with Covid, I stayed focus and today I got it”.

Iyabo Ojo says hugging Funke Akindele made her day

It appears all is now well between Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo as the two embraced each other on stage at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award in Lagos on Saturday night, May 14th.

A highlight from the event, showed Iyabo presenting an award to Funke after bagging the Best Actress in Comedy.

Iyabo also shared a picture of Funke as she revealed presenting an award to her and hugging her made her day.

