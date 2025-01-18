Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, has reacted to the scandal trailing him

The music star had accused him of diverting her funds and took legal steps against him

In a new development, Ezekiel shared his side of events while condemning Mercy Chinwo’s actions

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu aka Eezeetee has broken his silence about the accusations leveled against him.

Just recently, it was reported that Mercy Chinwo took legal action against her manager, Ezekiel, as she accused him of taking $345,000 (N540m) of her royalties from online platforms and concerts.

The news caused a massive stir online, and Ezekiel took to his official Instagram page to share his account of the situation.

According to the talent manager, Mercy Chinwo has made $625,000 from his record label to date, but she preferred to tell people about how she seemingly signed a bad contract even though she pursued him for years to sign her.

Eezee Conceptz said that he offered Mercy a 50/50 gross earnings ratio but she’s trying to use law enforcement to take over a catalogue that she did not spend a dime on. He said the gospel singer made $625k and claimed it was for Jesus, but her actions proved otherwise.

Eezee Conceptz narrated how Mercy Chinwo started as his backup singer and that he is sad to see the lies spread about him even though he invested blood, sweat and money in her career.

Mercy Chinwo breached our contract

In the lengthy post, Eezee Conceptz claimed that Mercy Chinwo breached their contract by not delivering a third album and holding on to the label’s funds. He chose not to attack her but push for an amicable resolution.

See Ezekiel’s full post below:

Reactions as Mercy Chinwo’s manager reacts to her allegations

Eezee Conceptz’s reaction to the claim of Mercy Chinwo that he took her funds was met with mixed comments from Nigerians. Some of them took sides with the manager while others did not.

Read their comments below:

Alamsfel:

“Everyone is too quick to activate sentiments. Business is busy, investment must yield returns. Stop painting your destiny helpers black for standing on business. That man made her.”

Teresbaby:

“Na mercy husband go make mercy eyes open forgetting Eezzy concept made you when u were nobody,she would have allow it to slide since her husband is now her manager,you got the gift and talent fire on and allow bygones to be bygones,my humble advice tho..Uc is still with eezy concept same with judikay because you all sign a contract,there was a document you sign on,why the breach in contract??”

Sweetchidinma:

“50-50 deal is the best deal every especially if it was the record label that invested in you. Why rush? Wait for your contract to be over. Patience is a virtue. No matter how much the money is, your money cannot still be that bad. Whoever is advising you, I hope the person was there for you during your humble beginnings?”

Iamkingdinero1:

“Ha , na so money full Christian song ? And I sabi sing gospel song o , who sabi sing Soprano and alto here ? Let’s make this money 😂.”

Realsaint_003:

“Yeah, typical record label signee and their victim card, they will be eager to be signed, once they starts seeing money they will think the label is exploiting them. You signed that, respect it till it expires.”

Curletchristopher:

“For some reasons I believe him,Nobody will sponsor you and still give u a 50/50 deal in this Nigeria.”

Aina_bisola:

“Agreement is agreement sha. You rather count your loss and move on to finishing the contract or terminate the contract and bear the consequences. If truly this was their agreement and it is documented, Mercy Chinwo no try.”

Naija.bakers:

“To blow an artist, minister is not easyyyyyyyyy! Before we att**ack record label owners, let’s always remember it is a gamble. A business is a business, don’t sign that contract out of desperation. If you did, honor it and leave in good grounds, so in future you can have access to your masters. Even abroad, majority of the superstars dont owner their masters.”

Uchesv_:

“All these gospel artistes are so much like the secular ones. They sing just to make money.”

mhide_oba:

“50-50 deal without you investing and yet you dey show pattern I done talk am say people who carry Jesus for head pass nah them be bad people.”

mobimoney_:

“No matter how hungry and desperate you are, always read and study the clause of any contract before you sign. Sometimes the deceit might be hidden in vocabularies and phrases you might not understand even if you study it over and over again; so get a good lawyer to study and decipher the clauses, if possible add your own ADDENDUM to the contract it will secure your interest in the foreseeable future. NB: The highest theft/heist are carried out with pen 🖊️ and paper.”

Symply_beautiana:

“Abeg. If people invested in you, it's also fair they get the reward of their hard work and if you invested in someone, they are not your slave. They also deserves all the benefits of their hard work. Greed is what is causing this conflict between artist and their label🤔.”

Marrzofficial:

“Wow! 😮 50/50 deal??? Didn’t even know that existed in this part of the world. That’s literally dream come true for any artist! Hmmm.”

Mrxpedite:

“How can you allow $274,000 to be extorted from you in this kind of Hard times. Chai 😢”

Tim__mensah:

“Don’t choose sides. PRAY FOR THE CHURCH when we are under attack! Both parties are in my prayers. We are ONE CHURCH and the Gates of Hades has failed woefully!”

Mercy Chinwo marks her wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy celebrated her wedding anniversary with a love note and loved-up pictures.

In the post she shared, she was wearing a matching cloth with her husband which was complimented with matching caps by the two of them.

The singer said that it was two years of God's faithfulness and mercy, as she prayed for her marriage.

