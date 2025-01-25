Mercy Chinwo has finally opened up about her ordeal in the hand of her manager Eezeetee in a lengthy post on Instagram

In the post, she claimed she was verbally abused, threatened on several occasions, and he forged part of her contract

The singer also added that she never sued her manager, but he was the one who sued her and another music artist

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo broken silence over the controversy trailing her and her manager Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, better known as Eezeetee.

Legit.ng had reported that Chinwo had accused her manager of diverting $345,000 as EFCC took over the case.

In a long post on her Instagram page, her solicitors noted that the singer would have preferred to keep quiet about the whole issue, but the falsehood being circulated made her release her statement.

In the message, it was alleged that things turned around in her relationship with her manager in 2019 when she refused to extend her contract with him.

She disclosed that he wanted her to extend her contract from five years to 12 years. Chinwo made an attempt to settle issues, but things allegedly degenerated after that.

By her fourth year with Eezeetee, things were allegedly toxic. She had to allegedly endure untold verbal abuse and emotional assaults.

The gospel singer, who marked her wedding anniversary months ago, claimed that words like “I will mess you up”, “I will deal with you”. “I can shut you up and no one will hear you again” were allegedly used on her.

Mercy Chinwo says Eezeetee lied

Also in the post, the Wonder crooner disclosed that her manager continued to isolate her and allegedly prevented people from inviting her for programs. She gave an instance where the manager allegedly lied that she had a terminal aliment, and she couldn't attend a singing engagement.

When she heard about it, she insisted on going, and the organisers provided an ambulance to meet her at the airport before they discovered she was not sick.

Mercy Chinwo denies suing manager

Stating further, Chinwo said she was not the one that sued Eezeetee, but her manager sued her another gospel singer Judikay separated.

A few people including Apostle Anselm Madubuko tried to intervene in the case and to settle things amicably. However, Eezeetee allegedly pulled out and refused to comply with directives.

Mercy Chinwo also added that after EFCC's investigation, it was discovered that Eezeetee had allegedly diverted the sum of UDS 274,000 from digital platform revenues.

How fans reacted to Mercy Chinwo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrscocowonder:

"Those still in hiding, contemplating!!!! Speak now!"

@yadahworld:

"My prayers are with you mama. We pray that God, in his infinite wisdom resolves it all."

@ayomairoese:

"Thank you for releasing your side of the story. I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for you. May God vindicate you and continue to keep you. You grow stronger and stronger in Jesus name. May you be blessed immensely as you have blessed others. We continue to cover you in prayers. Thank you for being bold and speaking up."

@miss_bsmithe:

"God will vindicate you aunty Mercy. He will fight for you and you will know peace. I commend you for posting your truth even with how uncomfortable it must have been for you. You’ve been silent about it all these while and I’m sorry for the hurt and tears. God will definitely keep fighting for you! You’re a star oh, nothing fit spoil that one! I love you ma."

@lapcoltd:

"Now some of you are typing I don't have strength to read this, but you had the strength to drag her and her husband. People should understand been a Christian is not been stupid, even the violence taketh it by force. Am a full blooded Christian is you do me dirty I will dirty you too forgive you move on but will never forget because I don't have memory lose."

@amarachiobed:

"I am just imagining the fact that Ma Mercy kept releasing songs that blessed millions of people even I'm the midst of personal turmoil. Kai! What manner of woman is this? May the lord continue to strengthen and uphold you."

Man shares experience working with Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a music producer known as Dr Roy recounted his experience working with Mercy Chinwo and producing some of her hit songs.

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once asked the singer for help when his father was sick, Chinwo only said that his father would recover and didn't help.

