A Nigerian lady has reacted to the trending saga between popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie

In her tweet, the young lady criticised Tuface for announcing his separation from her and referring to her by her maiden name

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the saga

A recent statement by Nigerian music legend Tuface Idibia announcing his separation from his wife, Annie, ignited controversy on social media.

The singer's decision to publicly disclose the breakdown of his marriage and impending divorce proceedings was met with criticism.

Lady tackles Tuface over public announcement

Commenters on the X app were quick to express their disapproval, with one user, @callmeak_, lamenting the fact that Tuface had referred to his estranged wife by her maiden name, Macaulay.

"I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now and currently filed divorce. I would grant press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offence," part of Tuface announcement read.

This move was perceived as a thoughtless gesture, particularly given that Annie had long been known by her married name, Idibia, and had allegedly stood up for her husband publicly.

Many fans and observers felt that the singer's public declaration was an unnecessary and hurtful move, particularly given the sensitive nature of the situation.

"He even referred to her as Annie Macaulay. Maiden name that even she herself must have forgotten," the lady said.

Reactions as lady tackles Tuface Idibia

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Joachim asked:

"Like why will he call her that? A slap in the face. That man doesn't rate her."

Olumayowa reacted:

"Heartless man."

LLC commented:

"Make she get used to the program."

Queens said:

"Annie’s only crime is loving 2baba too much. I wished she never married him because she’s gonna be hurt as long as the other woman is single and hanging around. Most times love is not just enough reason to marry."

Dauryn commented:

"I know right. Could have said "Annie and I" and people would have known who he was talking about but nope he had to use her maiden name like they are at Human resources office! Yikes!"

The Revelation said:

"Heawwwwww that woman has really suffered o chim."

Sydney said:

"She goes by Annie Macaulay Idibia tho!"

Peace Amaugo said:

"You people should stop nau."

Barbie Fentu said:

"Omg this my brother is heartless."

Huncho said:

"Same thing I thought to myself! Omo!"

Ijeoma reacted:

"Like she was a common stranger on the road o."

Betiku added:

"Heartless man."

