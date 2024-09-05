Mercy Chinwo received one of the admirable forms of appreciation from her husband, Pastor Blessed, as she added a year to her age

The musical evangelist celebrated her new age on Instagram with stunning earth-toned studio pictures

Following that, Pastor Blessed took tho his personal social media account to reveal things he loved about his wife

Blessed Uzochikwa, husband of famed Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has written a loving statement emphasising his outstanding reasons for loving.

This came after Mercy Chinwo celebrated her birthday with a special note to God and released gorgeous earth-toned images.

Mercy Chinwo’s husband celebrates her birthday. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy Instagram post, Blessed praised his wife as one of his greatest blessings and an example of faith and grace.

He expressed his respect for her, highlighting her love for God and others. The music producer praised his wife as an exceptional spouse, praising her spiritual commitment, helpful demeanour, and unique personality.

“Happy Birthday, my love! You are my greatest blessing, a beacon of faith and grace.” Pastor Blessed wrote.

Talking about his wife’s exceptional qualities, he mentioned that the musician is selfless, talented, a gifted cook, a great listener, never grumbles or complains, the kindest person he knows, tender and compassionate.

See the list below:

Mercy Chinwo and pastor Blessed trend

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

goldland_interiors:

"Ose!!!! Things we love to see 😍. Happy birthday Mercy Chinwo Blessed!"

nathanielblow:

"Happy Birthday to our kingdom treasure ! You are loved and appreciated @mercychinwo. By the way, my brother, this is a letter to the church on instagram ooo. What an epistle. Even Psalm 119 would compete to have more verses Celebrate you guys o."

iamgiftinnocent:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwwnnnn ❤️ this is such a beautiful read! Happy birthday, woman of God we are so blessed to have you in our generation."

chimamaka84:

"Happy birthday my favorite minister... From all indications, your aura is pure and you have a very passionate heart. The testimonies of those around you speaks volume of your personality. I love how you selflessly care for everyone. My prayers for you is that God will reward all your labours of love. You'll live long in good health and massive wealth. Fresh Grace, Fresh Oil, Fresh Mercy, and Greater dimension of Strength, Resilience, & Unwavering Optimism. The years to come shall be the best you've seen. Amen and Amen."

official_dorisfrancis:

"Pastor blessed you went the school of Mercy indeed. You studied well and have A1 in this. You got it all right. Take your flowers..she is all you have mentioned and more kai! @mercychinwo a blessed sisi 😍 I celebrate you darling ."

Mercy Chinwo marks her wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy celebrated her wedding anniversary with a love note and loved-up pictures.

In the post she shared, she was wearing a matching cloth with her husband, which was complimented with matching caps by the two of them.

The singer said that it was two years of God's faithfulness and mercy as she prayed for her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng