A video call conversation between Fuji stars Alabi Pasuma and Saheed Osupa has surfaced on social media

In the video, Saheed Osupa could be heard teasing Pasuma with a funny remark as he seemingly taunted Taye Currency

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Taye Currency in an interview called Pasuma is boss while labelling Osupa his colleague

Popular Fuji singer Saheed Osupa has broken his silence following his colleague Alhaji Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency's, comment about him.

Recall that Taye Currency in an interview declared Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma, is his boss, while referring to his counterpart, Osupa, as his colleague.

In the viral interview, Taye Currency also explained his relationship and how he met Pasuma.

He disclosed he never learned the art of Fuji music from Pasuma, but his love for him was unmatched, stressing the protege’s humility as one of the things that struck him.

"Obesere, who is now a leader for us in Fuji music, is my brother. Saheed Osupa, on the other hand, is my colleague; I know him just as a singer. But Pasuma is my boss because I admit it,” Taye Currency said in part.

Osupa teases Pasuma on video call

A recently surfaced online video captured Pasuma, currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, conversing with Osupa on a video call.

Osupa, who spoke in Yoruba, could be heard teasing Pasuma as he referred to him as 'My colleague's boss.'

Several netizens claimed Osupa was taunting Taye Currency with his remark in the trending video.

Watch Pasuma's video call with Osupa following Taye Currency's viral comment below:

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Taye Currency shared a video of the moment he prostrated for Pasuma during their reconciliation meeting in Mecca.

He also acknowledged he was a son to Pasuma as he shared pictures of them embracing each other.

Reactions trail Osupa, Pasuma's video call

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

lexyfash22 said:

"Taye don buy fresh market for KSO hand…. Make Ramadan finish fast fast."

E1lCapitan reacted:

"Osupa ya werey gan sha."

TrybZone wrote:

"Osupa dey use that statement catch cruise."

AgbalayaAbiodu2 said:

"This one wey Taiye start na season film ,he don go na ga mu wahala from Osupa."

Olayusbra reacted:

"Iwa bajẹ ni yen now.... Saheed oba orin ni collegue In this Life Sha be humble."

adeniyilanre12 wrote:

"Osupa go scatter the table they trying fix."

BidemiSugar said:

"Osupa na case, Baba dey use style enter Kubancy."

koulture251 reacted:

"Them go another chapter, make everybody come back."

AdekunLegend said:

"Jackie Omoo Shey no be another issue be this one like this."

Taye Currency’s band members allegedly escape in Canada

Legit.ng also reported cases of Nigerian musicians losing band members to migration during international tours.

In a similar incident, two members of Taye Currency’s band allegedly eloped in Canada while on tour.

The singer, during his stay in Toronto for a music engagement, discovered that the duo had taken the opportunity to disappear.

