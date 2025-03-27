Social media users are beaming with joy after Annie Idibia made another social media appearance via actress Ini Edo's page

This comes amid news that the estranged wife of the music legend 2baba came online to delete all her social media post

The new development has gone viral on social media as many are eager to see Annie's full return online

Many may not have known the extent of Annie Idibia and Ini Edo's friendship, but their feature on Young Famous and African exposed that side of them.

By now, it is no longer news that Nollywood actress Ini Edo on Friday, March 21 buried her father in Akwa Ibom state as videos from the event emerged on social media.

Annie Idibia reacts to Ini Edo's post about her father.

Many Nigerian celebrities travelled down to show her love and support during the tough time for her family.

Annie may have not been there physically, but she left a love emoji on the said post, to show her friend, Ini Edo how much she cared about her. This came amid Annie's drastic action on her official Instagram page.

Annie Idibia makes an obvious return to social media through Ini Edo's post.

Her recent action on Ini Edo's page made many of her fans happy about her return to social media amid her battle with her estranged husband, 2baba, who is now with Natasha Osawaru.

Recall that 2baba posted on social media on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from his wife, Annie, with whom he has two kids. This news spread like wildfire across social media, triggering reactions online.

See the post below:

Many react to Annie's action on Ini Edo's page

Legit.ng compiled some comments from social media users below:

@splashyposhberry said:

"Welcome back queen Annie.... We love you 😍😍😍😍."

@callme_mimyy said:

"Best wishes Our one and only African Queen Annie Marculely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@pretty_chizzy_stan said:

"The African Queen will bounce back stronger, our prayers are with you Annie."

@hennycollectionz said:

"So she's seeing her husband with the new wife .chaaaiii."

@treasuretreasure547 said:

"Those who never wanted their relationship can now REST!!"

@pinkpinterest__ said:

"She's already deleting pictures and im loving it👏."

@priceless_maris said:

"She will soon erase that idibia from her name."

@xta_boo said:

"I pray she bounce back better and stronger amen 🙏."

@akure_souvenires said:

"Now wey she use idibia do username, how she wan take change am?"

@sheilakenneth895 said:

"❤️❤️❤️wishing my beautiful Annie idibia all the best god gat her ❤️❤️🙏 thank god 🙏."

@raynersweet22 said:

"Annie and innocent will still come together again mk una dey watch."

Ini Edo dragged for attending birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Ini Edo’s presence at Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s 40th birthday party caused an online stir.

The Nigerian film star was at the star-studded event in Ghana only a few hours after crying at her late father’s burial ceremony.

A video of Ini Edo at the party in Ghana went viral and several social media users took sides on the matter.

