Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has reacted to the viral experiment Verydarkman did on his miracle water products

The social media activist buzzed the internet on August 8 with a video of him testing the clergyman's newly launched healing products on a community of physically challenged

Following that, Jeremiah Omoto shared a video of his church members giving several testimonies about his business

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), has released video evidence supporting the authenticity of his miraculous products.

This release comes after social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, publicly tested the miracle items on a group of physically challenged individuals.

Prophet Fufeyin's member testified to his healing water following VDM's viral experiment. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @prophetfufeyin

According to Legit.ng, the clergyman filed a N1 billion lawsuit against the activist, seeking damages and a restraining order to silence him.

However, Verydarkman refused to be intimidated and turned the situation around by subjecting the prophet's miracle products to a public test, which has since gained widespread attention.

In response, Prophet Fufeyin took steps to protect his reputation. On Friday, August 9, he shared a video on his official Facebook page.

The video featured church members eagerly testifying about the miraculous water's impact on their lives, claiming it had improved their health, finances, and overall well-being.

Prophet Fufeyin's spurs reactions online

ni Omagbemi:

"Your biggest mistake is trying to fight VDM.. As it stands, you have no case against him because he will surely defeat you in court. Is either your legal team needs your money or they are ignorant. Don't underestimate VDM."

Moyong Samuel:

"This is the time you are to prove to the world that Jesus Christ is the Alto and the finisher of faith. Go and tell Him that a particular man is challenging you (GOD) He should prove himself to the world even if na one person the product heal."

Ebenezer Tobsin:

"My pastor VDM is giving ur miracle water to people to use, please he should be arrested."

Tmoney Golden Tzee:

"I honestly do not talk on issues of my this magnitude but whoever is advising Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is doing him harm than good. This videos are on called for honestly it's more like a damage control system but it's worsening the matter and you are heading to the tail end. It's better you ignore and move on than respond or file a lawsuit my candid opinion. Many people are ready to come testify against you and your product even your close men and women you will be shocked sir what is on ground .....!!!

"I pray my message meets you well and leave this people driving you wrongly. Yes I might not be in the position to advise you sir but please for the same body of Christ you talk about thread safely and land with wisdom."

Samson Uzor Obasi:

"Person go use money buy water , but he go need faith before e work .. Take 2 mins reason this thing."

Josco Bêè:

"He register as a partner of Marcy TV to collect loan be wise viewers."

Prophet Jeremiah unveils spiritual shirts, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Jeremiah unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

The cleric spoke about his spiritual items in a viral video. “The t-shirt I’m referring to—now listen carefully—is something I want you to understand.

That’s why the Bible mentions Zechariah 3," he said.

