Popular Nigerian clergy Jeremiah Fufeyin made headlines following arrangements for his church's crossover service

A trending video revealed that the prophet invited a couple of top comedians to perform in his church on December 31

The viral clip mentioned that AY Makun, I Go Dye, and many others have been outlined to thrill the congregation, gaining the attention of many

Renowned Nigerian clergyman Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries has made special arrangements for the church’s crossover service, scheduled for December 31, 2024.

In a recent broadcast shared by celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut, it was revealed that the general overseer curated a lineup of Nigeria’s most celebrated comedians to entertain the congregation during the final vigil of the year, dubbed the Night of Exodus.

The viral video showcased a roster of popular humorists, including AY Makun, I Go Dye, Destalker, Akpororo, and others, who are set to deliver rib-cracking performances at the church event.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has been in the news of late over the sale of some "miracle products".

See the video below:

Prophet Jeremiah stirs reactions

Netizens shared their amazement at the comedians lined up for the church event as they revealed their hot takes.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

phpmanny:

"A “pastor” invites comedians for crossover service. I assume that he’s a comedian too. That’s ok."

yemi_oluwatosin:

"What has the church turn into?"

symply_beautiana:

"Even the angels will be confused with this combo."

fitwithjayworld:

"Na your caption I like pass. Your caption just places Jeremiah Fufeyin in the category he belongs. Glory to God. He's answered his true calling. The only mistake in the caption is that you acknowledged him as prophet. 😂... when you study the scripture well, you'll understand 1 John 4:2 which says... This is how we know if they have the Spirit of God. Ire o. Anyways, #welistenandwedontjudge."

joshcars______:

"How I go tell person I go die dey come show?"

viqtamayeofficial:

"You all took that man seriously before?"

ajaja_01:

"Nah entertainment we go come no be crossover again."

laye_cy:

"We don too dey serious for cross over , make we still go laugh this year , who knows changes fit happen."

real_tobenna09:

Automatically he has gained their fans now as followers of his Christianity shenanigans 😂

mazi.judepondis:

"Where will the pastor get money to pay all these big entertainers?"

vigorbold_pglobalshop:

"Jesus wept."

king_teca:

"Comedy and gospel? Joke thing."

oluebubechukwu_venture:

“Friends” who expose your insecurities as jokes infront of others are not your friends. They are enemies in disguise."

VDM tests Fufeyin's products on people with disability

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman (VDM) strategically responded to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's lawsuit against him.

VDM decided to test Jeremiah's products. He received delivery of supplies he had previously ordered from Prophet Fufeyin and then went to a store to purchase food items before visiting a community of disabled people in Abuja.

