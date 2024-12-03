Harvesters Pastor Bolaji Idowu Reportedly in Police Custody Over Alleged Fraud, Money Laundering
- The news that Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvester's Church is reportedly in Police custody has come as a shock to many
- The over-seer of a well-known Church was said to have been taken into custody over allegations of real estate fraud and money laundering
- The man of God was reportedly detained in Abuja by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), where he is reportedly being interrogated
Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), Pastor Bolaji Idowu, is reportedly being questioned by operatives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigerian Police in Abuja.
According to a Police source who reportedly confirmed the arrest, Bolaji Idowu is being grilled over alleged fraudulent activities in the real estate industry.
"Pastor Bolaji Idowu, popularly known as the ‘Next-Level Prayer Conference’ pastor, is under investigation for alleged fraudulent real estate activities and money laundering.”
As per reports by Pulse.ng, Pastor Bolaji, another source said:
"He is at the FCID Abuja as we speak."
Bolaji Idowu's alleged arrest spurs reactions
Read some comments on Bolaji Idowu's arrest below:
@lyonn_ade:
"They’re investigating not that he’s been labeled guilty already!"
@amarachi_elias:
"This pastor no get any scandal until he started rolling with celebrities."
@thisiskingx:
"Daddy freeze don see content!"
@donking669:
"The same people wey dey tell us say heaven is our home."
@ekeneofforma:
"Veekee James pastor."
@demy_883:
"Because he a man of God doesn’t mean his holy , we are all human and we are sinner."
@kelvin_krtz:
"Just so you know, churches are currently the most favored organizations for politicians to launder money."
@mary_the_baptist:
"It's just an interview make una rest. Does that mean he is guilty . So many illiterates in the comment."
Pastor Bolaji Idowu advises men
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Pastor Bolaji Idowu advised men on the kind of ladies they should marry so they won't have a heart attack.
The cleric noted that some individuals love flamboyant weddings, which they cannot afford and is unnecessary.
He also tackled some people who were committing forn*cation, and he advised them on what to do about it.
