Prophetess Naomi and two others are set to file summons for their bail today, following their remand in Agodi Correctional Centre

The case, adjourned to January 13, has attracted significant attention due to the controversy surrounding the deaths of innocent persons

Meanwhile, the OPC has called for a national emergency on food, urging President Tinubu to open borders and ports to alleviate the widespread hardship in the country

A former queen of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Prophetess Naomi, along with two others, is set to file summons for their bail today, barring unforeseen contingencies.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunkanmi, has adjourned the case to January 13 for mention, urging the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to expedite his advice.

Legal proceeding of Naomi and others to start soon. Photo credit: Oyoedkun45/X

Source: Twitter

The case has garnered significant attention due to the controversy surrounding the deaths of innocent persons.

Legal Preparations and Bail Filing

The Nation reported that the lawyers representing Naomi, the Proprietor of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, and Fasasi are prepared to file their summons at a high court today.

The summons will seek the bail of the remanded trio, with the likelihood of the request being granted by the first week of January 2025.

The DPP’s advice will be crucial in determining whether the trio has a case to answer.

OPC's Response to Recent Stampedes

Meanwhile, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has expressed condolences to the families of the 65 Nigerians who recently lost their lives in a series of stampedes in Ibadan.

In a statement, OPC General Secretary, Comrade Bunmi Fasehun, highlighted the deaths as a reflection of the hopelessness and frustration experienced by many Nigerians.

He emphasized that these deaths were avoidable and indicative of the widespread starvation and poverty confronting millions of Nigerians.

Queen Naomi's Mum Speaks Up

Legit.ng reported that as the police custody stay of Queen Naomi Silekunola continues to extend, her mother has shared her side of the story.

In an interview with ace broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, Queen Naomi's mum said her daughter runs a non-governmental organisation and has been distributing food items to children for over a decade across different states in the country. However, this year, she decided to take it to Ibadan, Oyo state, on December 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng