A receipt of millions of naira spent in a club has since gone viral, with many Nigerians sharing their thoughts about it

Charly Boy took to social media to react to the viral receipt, saying that some calibre of individuals could afford such an extravagant lifestyle

His comment highlighted the vast economic disparities between the rich and the poor in Nigeria, sparking a conversation about the excesses of the wealthy elite

Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has reacted to a viral receipt that showed a staggering amount of N92,675,000 spent by someone in a club.

Charly Boy or Area Father was known for speaking his mind and stirring up conversations on social media.

The receipt, which quickly made the rounds on social media, sparked a mix of shock, outrage, and amusement among Nigerians. Charly Boy decided to weigh in on the matter.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Charly Boy posted a comment that was both humorous and thought-provoking.

"Someone's bill last night. Must be Seyi Tinubu's friends & APC members, including PBT's friend that has four Rolls Royce's & a Honda. They are the only people who can afford it."

Charly Boy's comment was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the wealthy elite in Nigeria, particularly those associated with the ruling All Progressives Congress party.

By mentioning Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, and his friends, Charly Boy was implying that only those with deep pockets and connections to power could afford such an extravagant lifestyle.

