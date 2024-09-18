Members of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen, are known for their signature green aprons

The revivalist church founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka in 2002 has been trending on social media for some days now

In a 2017 interview, the church's general overseer explained how they began wearing aprons and the reason behind it

One popular identity of the trending Lord's Chosen church is its green aprons.

Non-members of the church have often wondered why the Lord's Chosen General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, and his members wear green aprons.

Recently, the church has been buzzing on social media thanks to unusual testimonies shared by its members.

Non-members and creators have curated content rocking aprons similar to Lord's Chosen's. In defence, its actual members proudly adorned their aprons as they stood by their church in the face of social media mockery.

Why does Lord's Chosen use aprons

Again, questions have arisen about the church's aprons. In a 2017 interview with The Sun, Pastor Muoka explained that God inspired the apron. In his words:

"I would say that the inspiration for that apron came from God. At a point in Lagos pasting of posters and hanging of banners were outlawed. And it became a serious challenge for us to evangelise and publicize God’s messages.

"Fortunately, in one of my visits to Imo State then, I saw many people wearing T-shirts of their party’s Senatorial and House of Representative candidates. And, on the shirts, I could see the politician’s photographs boldly printed.

"When, I returned, I concluded that if those people could wear such shirts for political campaigns without minding, why not we design something and wear to spread the gospel further. So, in one of our workers meetings, I told them that we have to wear the apron, since there was no other means of advertising our ministry, except hand bills or going round. Thereafter, we brought the idea of buying buses, and we had almost 100 pieces of them. So, with the buses and apron we had a breakthrough in evangelism."

According to Pastor Muoka, his church is in over 100 nations and has been spread to all the states in Nigeria.

Some netizens have commended the calm of its church members in the face of social media criticism and mockery.

N500k giveaway strictly for Lord's Chosen members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman had launched a N500k giveaway for only the Lord's Chosen members.

Darlington made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 17, in reaction to the recent spate of mockery his church has received.

Darlington testified about the goodness of the "God of Chosen" in his life and frowned at the mockery of the church by many netizens. He recalled how his boss supported his building project with N500k in 2020.

