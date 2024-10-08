In an exclusive interview, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Bishop David Oyedepo Caananland

He disclosed that according to the law, anyone can get an airstrip as long as the conditions are met

Oga Keyamo also explained that the airstrip was not just approved; Oyedepo followed due process and all the technicalities were checked

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Cannanland, the property known to be sitting the Living Faith Church in the Ota area of Ogun state.

The founder of the Church, also known as Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, was seen in a short video celebrating the development and informing the congregation of the latest government approval for the church.

Oyedepo announced this during the Tehillah Night Special Edition at the Covenant University Chapel, Canaanland, on Sunday, October 6.

The Tehillah Night special edition was a special thanksgiving programme held in honour of the clergyman, who recently marked his 70th birthday in September.

"I approved the airstrip" - Festus Keyamo

Reacting, Keyamo's media aide, Tunde Moshood, confirmed this development on Tuesday, October 8, saying the minister approved the airstrip.

“Yes, the minister approved the airstrip. It is a private airstrip and the minister approved it, that I can confirm.”

In an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Keyamo said Oyedepo followed due process., adding that all the technicalities, before they gave their approval, they checked the environment and the ground to see if they were strong enough to hold an aircraft. They also checked the ther things for safety.

Keyamo added:

"I approved it, he followed the powers bestowed upon the minister of aviation. When they brought the paper, I looked at it; Oyedepo has plenty members, he looks like someone who is serious."

