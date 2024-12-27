The tragic incident that took place at the Ibadan funfair has left many unsettled amid the arrest of Prophetess Naomi Silekunola and Oriyomi Hazmat

Actress and comedian Kudirat Abeniade, aka Mama No Network, called on the attention of the Tinuu and Ooni of Ife

The Yoruba star opened up on what she noticed about Queen Naomi's generous act, triggering reactions online

Following the disaster that occurred during food distribution at an Ibadan Christmas funfair, Yoruba actress and comedian Kudirat Abeniade, popularly known as Mama No Network, has shared her take.

According to reports, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and Oriyomi Hamzat, an Ibadan-based broadcaster, planned the event. It was originally designed for 5,000 youngsters, but nearly 7,500 arrived, escalating the situation.

The movie star addressed Bola Tinubu and asked for his intervention in the issue at hand, emphasizing the need for his action on the tragedy.

She further appealed to the Ooni of Ife to get involved in the matter and noted that Olori Naomi learned from him to help and give to the less privileged.

Mama No Network pleaded with Ooni to speak up and noted that his silence could turn something positive into a negative situation.

Translation her words, she said:

"If we say we should keep quiet, we don't know the next person that it will affect.

"I beg our excellent Bola Tinubu to look into the issue. I appeal to you to do something. I also beg the Ooni if Ife, if we fight it is not like dying. I know that you have helped others in the past and have given out sewing machines, and I know Olori Naomi learned from you. Please look into the issue.

"Oriyomi Hazmat once invited me, and I went to his children's program. Nothing happened then.

I also appeal to gov Seyi to look into the issue and help look into the issue. They just wanted to help others. May our good deed not turn into something else. Ooni, pls speak; your silence is not good; may our good deeds not turn into something else. I don't think this issue should turn into a case."

Listen to her talk below:

Mama No Network spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pretty_shaddy24:

"You have said well ma. God bless you."

bukenzos_world:

"God bless you ma for speaking out , eni shi ore shey."

preciousjewelsofgod:

"God bless you ma. She is the 3rd person in the entertainment industry that is speaking. God bless you ma."

oloriihadeola:

"You have spoken well but don't involve Ooni of ife, God will surely fight for them but nobody is above the law."

d_dejoke:

"So the parents that threw their children through the fence should be spared?the stampede that happened when government shared rice then,who was held responsible? Stampede happened in Abuja and in the East, why was no one held responsible? Why does this look like there's something behind this? Arresting them is ok but reminding them in prison is extreme...may you not be implicated while doing good."

official_seunbabs:

"This post is not necessary! If truly you are concerned go to Ooni's palace because Baba has intercede and he's doing that underground if you can meet him physically u'll confirm this coz I'm closer to the family! Also try n clarify the part of Olori, Naomi can to this same IG to announced divorce, do u know what that means?. Aah she rubbished the whole throne of Arole Oodua! Walking with silence would have been better.

"Lastly they can't suffer in remand, there is holiday if they should free them, aggrieved relations of the victims might destroy Oriyomi Hamzat's office and house, they may even go to Akure to do same for Naomi. ! Relations of the victims won't be happy seeing people care less about them. The best support is people to try n visit them, console n gift them enough, pray with them as well. It is hunger n starvation that made them lost their kids so people should not neglect them. 35 souls ko kere o! Almighty God will vindicate Naomi & Alh Oriyomi Hamzat. He will console family of the victims as well."

olanireti_bae:

"I know this time shall pass. Prophetess Naomi, Alh. Oriyomi Hamzat and Principal 🙏I pray Mercy will speak for you all. You will be released as soon as possible. My Prayers are with you."

official_mimiandy:

"Omoh this woman finally hear us 😮😮😮😮2025 is a blessing."

raheemrisikatyetunde:

"May Almighty Allah help them out from the problem they're Aameen."

Queen Naomi's sister speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Queen Naomi’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, has once again cried out over her sibling’s case on social media.

After the Ibadan stampede, the Ooni of Ife’s former wife was arrested and charged in court for murder.

Simi revealed that they were told that Queen Naomi’s situation was an order from above, and this got Nigerians talking.

