A Nigerian lawyer identified as , Pelumi Olajegbesi has weighed into the arrest of Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer

Nigerians have had to listen attentively after a Nigerina layer, Pelumi Olajegbesi, shared his two cents on the ongoing arrest of Speed Darlington, a singer and performer.

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release and it's been over three weeks now.

Taking to social media, the legal counsel spoke about the need for accountability and accepting that actions have consequences.

He recalled how Speed Dralinton's lawyer reached out to him to help locate his station of arrest, and he eventually got a sit-down with Akpi to impart some wisdom to him.

"I requested to speak directly with Speed Darlington, and the Police obliged. When he was brought out, I wasted no time in advising him. I explained that his current approach to life, particularly his tendency to court unnecessary controversies, was unsustainable."

"I emphasized that Burna Boy, as an international act, had invested years of hard work in his career and would not be happy with anyone trivializing his achievements, more making falsehoods against him. I presented Speed Darlington with two options: to resolve the matter amicably or contend the matter in court."

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues warning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, took to social media to warn netizens.

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during this period will most likely be in jail till the new year.

Alieke’s post raised concerns about the lawyer’s client, Speed Darlington, who recently got re-arrested.

