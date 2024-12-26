Queen Naomi’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, has once again cried out over her sibling’s case on social media

After the Ibadan stampede, the Ooni of Ife’s former wife was arrested and charged in court for murder

Simi revealed that they were told that Queen Naomi’s situation was an order from above, and this got Nigerians talking

The Ooni of Ife’s former wife, Queen Naomi Silekunola’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, has continued to cry out on social media over her sibling’s situation.

Recall that Queen Naomi organised a Christmas funfair for children in Ibadan, resulting in a stampede which claimed about 32 people’s lives. This led to the ex-queen’s arrest.

Days after the tragedy, Queen Naomi’s sister took to social media to cry out about the murder charge levelled against her sibling.

Nigerians react as Queen Naomi's sister claims 'order from above' is behind ex-queen's case. Photos: @simi_oluwaseyi, @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

According to Simi, she needs to understand why her sister is being charged for murder. She added that since the day Queen Naomi was detained, she had been asking questions, and the answer she kept getting was that it was an order from above.

Queen Naomi’s sister challenged whoever had problems with the Ooni of Ife’s former wife and told them to come out boldly to fight her.

In her words:

“I need lawyers to educate me on why my sister was charged for Murder. Okay she has been brought before the law, why is she being charged for murder????

This is the question I have been asking since yesterday. Since the day she was detained, the answer has been order from above. Who is the order from above ?????

If you have personal vendetta with my sister come out in the open, don't go through corners! Come out and convict her of murder yourself!”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot as Queen Naomi's sister calls out 'order from above' behind sibling's murder charge. Photo: @simi_oluwaseyi

In a subsequent post, Queen Naomi’s sister also posted a picture of the document showing the charges levelled against her sibling.

See the photo below:

Reactions as Queen Naomi’s sister cries out over sibling’s case

Queen Naomi’s sister’s claim that findings revealed an ‘order from above’ was involved in her sister’s case, and the murder charge levelled against her drew the attention of some netizens, and they reacted. Read their comments below:

Luxury_beauty_by_temmy1:

“Hmmm Lord expose the secret of anyone who wants to hide and make me suffer 🙏.”

officialkemiajoba:

“And she no dey pass her boundaries oo,ehn ki Olorun ma je ki a si ore se 🤔.”

official_aregbesola:

“Speak out don't let that woman die in silence God will take perfect control 🙏.”

olumidegreen:

“President Tinubu and his advisers should be cleaver enough to know that this Ibadan incident might affect their image in and around the world if care is not taken. The same incident happened in two other cities and there’s nothing like arrest of the organisers. what’s their interest in this particular one???”

evelyn____xx:

“Seriously it’s not her fault and I don’t know why she’s being held. Her good deed just happened to go wrong. I really feel bad for her.”

__hrykh:

“Are we going to pretend that we didn’t know that they are out to get her? Even spiritually! I hope and pray that they don’t win her. May God rest the souls of those kids.”

Obiageliakunn:

“As long as that person above is not God Almighty. He/ She will be disgraced on this case . No one battles with God and stand. Naomi and others will get out of this case victoriously in Jesus name amen.”

Decluttermarshal:

“This case is actually more spiritual than physical 😢😢😢 I sincerely empathize with everyone involved, especially those that lost a love one😢😢😢.”

alexandrabuoro:

“God is the greatest and he will definitely vindicate her In Jesus Name, Amen.”

oluwatumininumogbonjubola:

“Free Olori Naomi ooooo and baba Oriyomi I can’t sleep so sad.”

zaharina_mum:

“One of the reasons why people will see a dying person on the road and will not help, just imagine trying to relieve people of hunger and being detained and charged for murder? Is it her that stepped on people 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

lenahsszn:

“All we need now is to plead government to please free her. Let not tag her ex husband to this it will not help the matter on the ground. Mo so temi o.”

lsaac_princess:

“Order from above who so ever you are remember you are not bigger than God , I pray God will show you who he is, God show mercy on queen 😢.”

Classy_ohunene:

“The level of hatred for this lady in that palace is disturbing. Again, that Akure event was a big mistake 😒 I pray for divine intervention.”

greatseunrec:

“Order from above is IG. This is a serious case.”

Ooni of Ife reacts to stampede case against Queen Naomi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, finally broke his silence about the stampede that claimed the lives of children at the funfair organised by his ex-wife, Queen Silekunola Naomi.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Yoruba monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, issued a statement in which he stated that the Ooni expressed his sympathies over the tragedy.

The Ooni pledged to contribute to the efforts dedicated to bringing solace to all those affected by the tragic event.

