Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has given fans and netizens something new to talk about amid reports of rearresting his colleague Speed Darlington

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release

In a new video, the Grammy winner spoke on revenge and why he couldn't wait for God to do it for me, spurring reactions online

Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy (Born Damini Ogulu) has shared his take on forgiveness amid rumours of rearresting his colleague Speed Darlington.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was to spend Christmas and New Year behind bars for defaming his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Burna Boy shared how important revenge is to him. Credit: @burnaboy, @speedarlintv

Deji Adeyanju, the embattled singer's lawyer, disclosed that Burna Boy was using the police to oppress Darlington. He noted that what Burna Boy did could only happen in George Orwell's novel Animal Farm.

Burna Boy reacts, composes song

Amid the 2024 Detty December Festivities, Burna Boy, during an in-house with family and friends, noted that he could not wait for God to take revenge for him, noting the importance of dealing with one's enemy while they can.

In the video that circulated online, the superstar's mother, Bose Ogulu, was spotted in the close gathering laughing lightheartedly at her son's remarks.

Watch the clip below:

Internet users react to Burna Boy's clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uju_jessica11:

"Akpi brought the narrative, he’s the reason most Nigerians started seeing him as g@y in every thing he does…good as he’s using him to teach others lesson."

funnytalks41:

"No amount of insult reach to lock anyone up unlawfully. I don’t care what anyone says cause you can’t use your rubbish feelings to be taking illegal actions. You feel your feelings have been tampered with? Go to court. Swear say you never insult anyone before? Oh because you feel they’re not well connected right. Tinubu sef say they’ve ab¥se the he|| out of him. He can lock everyone that didn’t support him up bah. Una sense no Dey work."

ifec_emma:

"As painful and hurtful as it feels when a Lady worked tirelessly to buy a car or house but only to be wrongly accused of being OS or being bankrolled by a politician or a Suggar daddy, that's how painful it's for Burna over Akpi's PDiddy accusation. Burna has worked very hard to earn his 001 level in Africa."

ifysworld_:

"Using police to illegally arrest and detain people is oppression."

alanu_toorich:

"You no fit do me bad, make you Dey expect good. Never."

eventsbytemz:

"But how many people exactly will he lockup for trolling .Do you know how people troll celebrities daily."

mobimoney_:

"ODOGWU and that’s on capital letters."

zha_ee_nab:

"Show no mercy!!!, humans knows what they are doing."

folashaddee:

"Show No Mercy Human know what they’re doing."

Speed Darlington resumes tackling Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that enough has not been heard about the drama between Speed Darlington and Burna Boy.

Akpi, as he is fondly called, had released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after the latter arrested him for defamation of character.

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy, and his video sparked reactions.

