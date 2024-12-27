President Bola Tinubu's Bourdillon residence has again become a topic of discussion after some residents were seen waiting for palliatives at the facility

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno state had shared the video on social media with a cryptic post which said poverty does not know boundary or politics

Tinubu had earlier said he had been sharing food palliatives at his residence for the past 25 years without any case of stampede

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South in the tenth National Assembly, has shared a video of some Nigerians waiting for food handouts at President Bola Tinubu's residence in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls that the president, during his maiden media chat in Lagos on Monday, December 23, said he had been giving out palliative at his residence for over 25 years, and there has been no record of death.

Tinubu made the comment while faulting organisers of palliative sharing that led to stampedes and death in Abuja, Anambra, and Oyo state last week, where some Nigerians died during the incidents.

Ndume speaks about Tinubu's residence

However, on Wednesday, December 25, Ndume took to social media to share a video of a long queue of Nigerians waiting for food palliative at Tinubu's Bourdillon residence.

The senator wrote:

"Queues for presidential handouts at Bourdillon on Christmas Eve highlight a sobering reality:

"Poverty knows no tribe, religion, politics, or region. It is a universal challenge that demands collective action and sustainable solutions."

How Nigerians react to Ndume's claim

Some Nigerians have shared their views in the comment section on the senator's post. Below are some of their reactions:

Segun wrote:

"I have been observing these people forever. They were there 10 years ago, beyond and above.

"The first time I noticed them was 2007. He has been feeding them before he becomes the president of Nigeria.

"They are there forever. Morning, afternoon and evening. I pass through Bourdillon daily, I know what I’m talking about."

Noik commented:

"You are a disappointment and an awfully disloyal man! Your ilk is why individual development is far away from our poor people if you can use important foundational progressive reforms against a sitting president in this foul manner! Little wonder he opposed you being Senate president!"

Akinsile Falana reacted:

"He's been doing these "presidential handouts" for more than 20 years now b4 he became president. Just like the Sarakis do in Kwara and other well-todos in other parts of the country. But just because u want to set an agenda & the fact that we're still pained about the tax bills u posted is nonsense."

Yaya Oseni wrote:

"Really, a Nigerian Senator posted this for his people. What does this man want? A betrayer of the highest order. He should be suspended from the party.

"If you want to see the president, you know what you need to do. You're more than this Senator Ndume."

Oladele tweeted:

"It happens every year, and the man didn’t deny it anyway."

See the video here:

See Tinubu's video here:

People die in Abuja during palliative sharing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abuja residents woke up to a fresh tragedy as seven children and three adults allegedly died in a stampede while struggling for palliative.

The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, began distributing palliatives to the local community, but the turnout was far greater than anticipated.

Eyewitnesses described the event as tragic and chaotic, adding that people started arriving at the venue as early as 4 am.

